Legal fight against COVID-19 related fraud launched in Western Virginia

Federal authorities in Western Virginia have joined forces with a Washington D.C.-based team to investigate and prosecute the fraudulent use of relief funds intended for victims of COVID-19.

U.S. Attorney Chris Kavanaugh announced a memorandum of understanding this week with Brian Miller, who heads the Office of the Special Inspector General for Pandemic Recovery.

The agreement will enhance efforts to root out fraud related to the CARES Act, which Congress passed in 2020 to provide over $2 trillion in emergency aid for American businesses and individuals.

“We have already prosecuted dozens of individuals here in the Western District of Virginia for defrauding the federal government of hundreds of thousands of dollars provided by Congress to aid those in need during a global pandemic,” Kavanaugh said in an announcement.

“The partnership between the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia and the Special Inspector General for Pandemic Recovery will ensure this important work continues effectively.”

Under the partnership, Kavanaugh's office will designate two assistant U.S. attorneys to serve as direct points of contact in an effort to streamline case intake and prosecution. A criminal paralegal position and a forensic audit support system will be established.

From Washington, the special inspector's office will assist in those efforts and refer any investigation it opens to a Roanoke-based prosecution office with a jurisdiction that extends to the Lynchburg area, north to Winchester and into far Southwest Virginia.

In Abingdon, more than 30 people have been charged in an ongoing investigation of a scheme to illegally obtain about $1.5 million in unemployment benefits.

The plot was hatched at a time when people who lost their jobs in the midst of the pandemic were entitled to $600 a week from the federal government in addition to state aid.

Authorities say the scheme involved gathering personal information from individuals – including inmates in jails and prisons – and submitting it to the Virginia Employment Commission, knowing the applicants were not eligible for benefits.

Farren Gaddis Ricketts of Jonesville, identified by prosecutors as the head of the conspiracy, was sentenced late last year to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay restitution.

Ricketts, 31, created a business entity called “Ricketts Advisory LLC,” which she advertised as a financial services company that helped with filing pandemic unemployment claims, according to court documents.

In addition to receiving unemployment benefits herself, Ricketts charged fees to over 120 of her co-conspirator “clients” for the service of filing their fraudulent claims.

Prosecutions in such cases will gain strength through the agreement announced this week, Miller said.

Miller, whose legal background includes stints as a senior associate White House counsel and assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, was confirmed to his current job by the U.S. Senate in June 2020.

For more information from the Department of Justice about reporting frauds related to the pandemic, see https://www.justice.gov/coronavirus.

