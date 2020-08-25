Legislators' bid to craft exceptions to any COVID-19 vaccine mandate stopped in Va. House

Del. Dawn Adams, D-Richmond, said Oliver made a “misstep that has created a lot of unnecessary controversy and politicized an issue.”

Researchers have been working at an unprecedented pace to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, and there’s a rigorous process to develop vaccines for safety and effectiveness. But researchers still have an incomplete understanding of the virus, and still don’t know how long the antibodies in vaccinated people will last.

The Northam administration spoke against the proposals.

“If the virus can spread easily from person to person and has the potential to cause severe illness and death like COVID-19 does, it’s critical to have an effective vaccine as quickly as possible and then to vaccinate a large enough portion of the population to make the spread of the disease from person to person unlikely,” said Dr. Lilian Peake, Virginia state epidemiologist.

LaRock spoke to the committee about his belief there is a lack of safety measures in place when developing vaccines so corporations could turn a profit. His remarks were similar to those from people who are skeptical of vaccines.