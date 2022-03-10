Legislature elevates Franklin County prosecutor Dudley to judgeship

Franklin County’s prosecutor has been tapped for a new role in the courtroom with state lawmakers voting this week to appoint him to a general district court judgeship.

A.J. Dudley, a county native who’s served as commonwealth’s attorney since 2016, is set to join the bench of the 22nd Judicial District effective May 1.

That district court serves Franklin County, Pittsylvania County and Danville. Dudley will be succeeding Judge George Jones, a jurist for 28 years, who is retiring.

In a statement, Dudley, 52, said it will be difficult to depart from the prosecutor’s office, which he said had a strong, close-knit team, but he was looking forward to serving the community in this new capacity.

“Being chosen by the General Assembly is a humbling moment, and I thank them for this honor and opportunity,” he said.

“I cannot sufficiently express my gratitude to the citizens of Franklin County for their faith in me since 2016, and will always consider this position to be a highlight of my legal career,” he added of his two terms as elected prosecutor.

The details of the transition plan for the prosecutor’s office are expected to be announced later.

In nominating Dudley for the judicial vacancy, local lawmakers cited his breadth of experience, both as a prosecutor and as a private practice attorney who handled civil cases, family law and criminal defense work.

“We have a great candidate before you,” Del. Les Adams, R-Chatham, said earlier this week when the delegation introduced Dudley to a panel of other legislators for an interview. Adams is an attorney and vice chair of the House of Delegates courts committee.

Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin, also an attorney, said Dudley had built a well-rounded career. “And except for getting his butt kicked around in the general district court by me all the time, he has done a totally wonderful job,” he joked in a recording of the proceedings.

Speaking later, Stanley said legislators knew Dudley would serve his community well. “Judge George Jones was a great judge and hard to replace,” he said. “But our local delegation believed strongly that A.J. Dudley possesses the legal experience gained from his diverse legal career that is necessary to fill the shoes of our retiring Judge Jones.”

Dudley told the panel that during his law school years at George Mason University he volunteered in the office of a D.C. judge and later clerked for a federal jurist in Virginia.

“Both of those judges showed me what the system can do to help people,” he said, adding he hoped to follow their examples and harness his range of experience for those who come to be heard by the court.

Dudley’s appointment to the bench was approved by the full General Assembly during floor votes Wednesday, according to online legislative records.

Allen Dudley, his father, served in the House of Delegates from 1993 until 2009.

In the same round of votes, Franklin County attorney David Furrow was named to a judgeship in juvenile and domestic relations court.

Furrow, an attorney for over four decades, is a well-respected lawyer with a deep well of experience, Stanley said during this week’s judicial interviews.

“He is going to be fantastic, compassionate and caring,” Stanley said.

Furrow, whose career included 11 years as a law partner with Dudley, told legislators he has always worked to help others and hoped to continue that on the bench.

His appointment is also set to take effect May 1. Both appointments are for six-year terms.

