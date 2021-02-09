Legislature transitions to special session Wednesday in Richmond with a full plate

There’s also a push for the budget to include language to allowing municipal broadband authorities to compete for those funds without having to partner with the private sector. Currently, funds can only be awarded to public-private partnerships.

Southwest Virginia economic development

Both chambers have approved legislation to eliminate the costly coal tax credits, a business incentive that has spent more than $300 million in the past decade with little return on investment. The legislation is expected to get to Northam’s desk.

Meanwhile, the House and Senate are trying to sort out competing proposals on tax incentives for data centers. Lawmakers want to encourage data centers to expand to other parts of the states so that economically distressed areas can enjoy the property tax revenue that Northern Virginia has benefited from.

COVID-19

Legislators are working on addressing various issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. They want emergency personnel like EMS workers and law enforcement who die from COVID-19 to be covered by workers' compensation. The House sent a bill to the Senate that tackles various issues related to stumbling blocks with the unemployment system.