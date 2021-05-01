Less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases reported by state Saturday

Virginia reported under 1,000 new COVID-19 cases Saturday - 963 - bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 660,553, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 28,486 on Saturday, an increase of 43 from Friday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 7 new virus-related deaths on Saturday, for a total of 10,777.

As of Saturday morning, 31.3% of Virginia’s population had been fully vaccinated, and 44.7% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.

State health officials have said there may be a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.