Literally overnight, the level of a hazardous chemical in the drinking water of Spring Hollow reservoir has been reduced by improvements to a carbon filtering system.

The revamped system went online April 6 after new units of granulated active carbon were installed. A water sample taken the next day showed the concentration of GenX to be 9.8 parts per trillion — just below a government recommendation of long-term consumption of no more than 10 parts per trillion.

“I think we’re headed in the right direction,” said Michael McEvoy, executive director of the Western Virginia Water Authority, which owns and operates the reservoir in west Roanoke County.

In recent months, levels of the so-called forever chemical — a heat- and water-resistant compound used in the manufacture of many consumer products — had risen above the Environmental Protection Agency’s health advisory.

Water authority officials say the filtering system, which had been effective last summer in bringing GenX concentrations well below the recommended level, has a limited life span as the carbon gradually loses its ability to capture the contaminant.

Last October, the water authority ordered replacement units of carbon. They did not arrive until March, their delivery slowed by a growing national demand as more localities are discovering their own issues with forever chemicals.

The higher demand has also caused a backlog in laboratory test results of water believed to be contaminated with what are called PFAS, short for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

Before the April 7 tests received this week showed a concentration of 9.8 parts per trillion in treated drinking water, the most recent evidence was from samples taken Feb. 10, which detected a level of 44 parts per trillion.

Officials at the water authority, which provides public drinking water for most of the Roanoke Valley, recently negotiated a new procedure with the laboratory that will allow results from weekly samples to be available the following week.

That information, when received, will be posted to the authority’s website, spokeswoman Sarah Baumgardner said.

The most recent samples from April 7 showed a GenX concentration of 46 parts per trillion in the untreated water of Spring Hollow, which has remained largely consistent since the source of the contamination was discovered last fall and quickly cut off.

An investigation implicated ProChem, an Elliston company that had been hired to clean industrial equipment from The Chemours Co, which makes GenX at a West Virginia plant. Prochem officials have said they unknowingly released tainted waste water into a public sewer. From there, it flowed into the South Fork of the Roanoke River and then about five miles downstream to Spring Hollow.

ProChem says it terminated its contract with Chemours as soon as it suspected something might be wrong.

Since then, the level of GenX in river water has gradually decreased. But the chemical has remained trapped in Spring Hollow, a 3.2-billion gallon reservoir that is filled by pumping water from the nearby Roanoke River.

The authority has stopped pumping river water into the reservoir. As a result, Spring Hollow was at 28 feet below full pond on March 31 — a record low, McEvoy told the authority’s board of directors at a meeting Thursday.

The authority plans to resume pumping once the river is free of GenX. That could take another few months at least, as forever chemicals are known for their inability to break down quickly after they are released into the environment.

According to the EPA, prolonged exposure to GenX — defined as a lifetime of consuming two liters of water per day containing more than 10 parts per trillion — could lead to health problems that include complications to the liver, kidneys and immune system.

McEvoy has said the risk to an average customer of the water authority is low, given that exposure to GenX has not been at acutely high levels or over an extended time period.

Nonetheless, concerns about PFAS are growing.

Last month, the EPA proposed a national standard that would require public water authorities to test for the chemicals and take steps to reduce any concentrations that exceed its limits. It could be three years before a final rule takes effect for PFAS, which went unregulated for years because their existence and health risks were not fully known.

The Virginia Department of Health is planning to offer testing of private wells at homes and businesses near the river that are not served by the water authority. Letters are expected to go out to about 80 well owners in the next few weeks, McEvoy told the board.

Meanwhile, levels of GenX in Spring Hollow’s treated drinking water are expected to be reduced further in the coming weeks, as the new carbon is fully conditioned.

But after about three months, the filtering system will again begin to lose its efficiency — likely requiring the replacement of carbon once again.