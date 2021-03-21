Lewis & Clark - and Werner: Pulaski celebrates a lost son

Werner’s position in the Corps of Discovery was an honor only offered to a select group of young men who were in excellent physical shape, multi-talented, and single. The corps was a unit of the United States Army established for the Lewis and Clark Expedition from May 1804 to September 1806 and led by Meriwether Lewis and William Clark. Commissioned by President Thomas Jefferson, the corps’ primary mission was to find the fabled Northwest Passage to the Pacific Ocean.

Despite his outstanding qualifications, the expedition didn’t start out well for Werner. On the second day, his boat stopped at St. Charles, Mo., to wait for Meriwether Lewis’ arrival, and the town honored their visitors with plenty of libations. Werner and two of his cohorts stayed out all night enjoying the hospitality, which earned him a court martial and 20 lashes the next day.

That was the last of any problems with Werner. His name seldom appears in Clark’s journals again. The young man was skilled in processing salt for preserving meat, could cook better than most, and was physically strong. In January 1806 Werner went with Clark to bargain for whale blubber at a Tillamook village and afterwards took a turn working at the expedition’s salt camp. In July 1806, he was one of the men Lewis chose to portage canoes and cargo at the Great Falls of the Missouri.