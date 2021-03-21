Lewis & Clark - and Werner: Pulaski celebrates a lost son

NEWBERN — The Pulaski County village of Newbern and its Wilderness Road Regional Museum will hold an outdoor festival Sunday, March 28, celebrating the discovery of a lost son.
Actually William Werner was never lost as far as he was concerned, even while he was exploring nearly 8,000 miles of the western U.S. territory as part of Lewis and Clark Expedition. But history lost track of Werner after he returned to civilization in September 1806.
“Where was William Werner for those years? — that is the question historians have been asking,” said April Martin, program director at the Wilderness Road Regional Museum. “We think he was here.”
Martin, who sits on the board of directors of the Virginia Lewis & Clark Legacy Trail, asked for help in finding Werner’s whereabouts on the organization’s Facebook page and through Ancestry.com. No luck.
Eventually she took matters into her own hands, undertaking an exhaustive physical search of local census records, store ledgers, and military records. It didn’t help that Werner was cavalier about the spelling of his name; it appeared as both “Werner” and “Warner” in his own handwriting. Even his wife’s surname was equivocal; did he marry Polly Halbert or Polly Halliert in Augusta County on Oct.8, 1807? Her name appears both ways.
“Spelling in western Virginia was lax,” Martin said.
Martin recalled finding a man named William Warner Jr. when researching the family of Revolutionary War Capt. John Emmons. Emmons was rewarded for his service with a land grant in Montgomery County, Va., which until 1839 included Newbern and what is now Pulaski County. Emmons’ daughter, Nancy, who grew up in Montgomery, married the first William Warner’s son, William Warner Jr., who appeared to live in the county before and after their marriage.
“From William Clark’s notes on members of the Corps of Discovery, historians believed the first William Werner lived in western Virginia after the expedition. They just didn’t know where,” Martin said. “I found him in the Montgomery County census in 1810 and 1820 and 1830, listed among neighbors in a section appears to be the Newbern area near Cecil Chapel.”
In searching through old ledgers for Gardner’s Tavern and Stables near Christiansburg on the Great Wagon Road, she found William Werner staying overnight in 1831. Because the site was a day’s ride from the Newbern area, she surmised he might have been in the county seat on business. But she hasn’t been able to identify his homeplace or a grave site. Werner is believed to have died in 1839.
“He lived in the New River Valley,” Martin said. “And I’m 89 percent sure he lived near Newbern.”
This is cause for celebration in Newbern, as part of the Founders Day festival held on the museum grounds each March. William Werner will be present Sunday, reenacted by Eastern Montgomery High School Athletic Director Kirk Litton.
Werner’s position in the Corps of Discovery was an honor only offered to a select group of young men who were in excellent physical shape, multi-talented, and single. The corps was a unit of the United States Army established for the Lewis and Clark Expedition from May 1804 to September 1806 and led by Meriwether Lewis and William Clark. Commissioned by President Thomas Jefferson, the corps’ primary mission was to find the fabled Northwest Passage to the Pacific Ocean.
Despite his outstanding qualifications, the expedition didn’t start out well for Werner. On the second day, his boat stopped at St. Charles, Mo., to wait for Meriwether Lewis’ arrival, and the town honored their visitors with plenty of libations. Werner and two of his cohorts stayed out all night enjoying the hospitality, which earned him a court martial and 20 lashes the next day.
That was the last of any problems with Werner. His name seldom appears in Clark’s journals again. The young man was skilled in processing salt for preserving meat, could cook better than most, and was physically strong. In January 1806 Werner went with Clark to bargain for whale blubber at a Tillamook village and afterwards took a turn working at the expedition’s salt camp. In July 1806, he was one of the men Lewis chose to portage canoes and cargo at the Great Falls of the Missouri.
At the end of the expedition, he was said to have sold his promised 320-acre land warrant to Sergeant John Ordway. Werner also may have been offered a position as Indian agent for Clark, which he apparently turned down to go east — perhaps for the love of a Virginia woman?
Martin says Litton has been researching for his role as the equally athletic Werner. Other living history figures will be strolling through the outdoor festival, including Rachel Findlay, a Native American ex-slave who sued for her freedom in Pulaski and won.
The afternoon celebration includes pioneer craft demonstrations and horse-drawn wagon rides. A dance troupe will demonstrate historical dances representing the Swiss, English, Irish, Scottish, and West African residents of early Newbern and a Pulaski church group will perform African drumming.
After a competitive election (https://givebutter.com/chC78l/wildernessroadregionalmuseum?fbclid=IwAR2aHwU2iWEcoj1Uo1l-SKAN9YSUSi1JtCvIOKEn15l01Vs0dyOa3IM-wrY – yes, you can BUY a vote) the first four-legged mayor Newbern will be selected among four contestants: a lamb, a calf, a donkey, and a dog named Viscount Montgomery Fincastle with a “pro-Licker” platform.
The celebration festivities will be held from noon until 4 p.m. on March 28 at Wilderness Road Regional Museum on Newbern’s main street, Wilderness Road.