Lewis Gale and Thorn Spring Tee It Up Against Cancer

Tee It Up Group 2022
Courtesy Martha Thomas

Thorn Spring Golf Course held its 13th Annual Tee It Up Against Cancer golf tournament in September. A gorgeous day brought ladies from all surrounding counties and filled the course to capacity. All proceeds from the event stay local to help cancer patients in the New River Valley. Funds raised provide comfort items for patients as they progress through their treatments. The ladies enjoyed lunch and awards after play, with the evening wrapped up with dozens of raffle prizes. Thank you to our sponsors and other supporters for helping to make this such a successful event. 

- Submitted by Martha Thomas

