LewisGale Montgomery breaks ground on surgery center expansion

Officials from LewisGale Hospital Montgomery celebrated the groundbreaking of the facility’s new surgical wing Thursday in Blacksburg.

The hospital will add more than 7,500 square feet to its surgery department, including two new operating rooms, a 15-bed post-anesthesia care unit and additional storage space. Crews will also renovate 4,800 square feet of the existing surgery center.

Construction is expected to finish in spring 2023.

“What we’re trying to do is continue to stay with the community as it grows,” CEO Alan Fabian said. “We’re excited to provide services here at LewisGale Hospital Montgomery rather than have people travel outside of the area.”

Ed Sciullo, medical chief of staff, said the expansion and renovation will allow the hospital to better utilize its doctors and make patient care more efficient. Surgeons will be able to offer more procedures and grow their service array with the additional space and bed capacity.

Sciullo said the department’s physicians and nurses are excited about the new facility.

The expansion cost will total $15.9 million, which will bring the total capital investment in the hospital to $35 million since 2019.

The hospital opened a newly renovated cardiac catheterization lab in 2021. The lab includes upgraded echocardiogram technology for cardiac imaging that allows doctors to perform a range of diagnostic and interventional procedures.

The total capital investment in the hospital also includes other equipment improvements, radiology labs and new technology, Fabian said.

In 2017, the hospital also completed a $6 million project that expanded the emergency room and its surgical capabilities with a new da Vinci surgical system.

Fabian said the goal is to continue to grow with the New River Valley, which has been experiencing steady population expansion for years.

“This is really special not just for our medical staff and our employees, but really special for this community,” Fabian said. “We’ve taken a couple years of planning to get to today so people can get their care close to home.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.