LewisGale plans nearly $16 million expansion of surgery center in New River Valley
lgmontgomery

LewisGale Hospital Montgomery is planning a $15.9 million expansion of its surgery department.

 Courtesy LewisGale Montgomery

LewisGale Hospital Montgomery is planning a $15.9 million expansion of its surgery department.

The hospital is planning a 7,500-square-foot addition to its existing surgery department that will include two operating rooms, a 15-bed post-anesthesia care unit, storage and support space. The project also includes renovating 4,800 square feet of the existing surgery department. Construction is expected to start early 2022.

The hospital on Tuesday announced the plans in a news release that said the surgery expansions is the latest in nearly $35 million in capital improvements since 2019 that include a planned cardiac catheterization lab, advanced medical equipment and new patient safety and quality efforts.

 

