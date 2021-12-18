LewisGale plans to build NICU after years of petitioning for state approval

Her baby nestled on her chest for two minutes before the nurse asked if she could take him away to be cleaned up. They placed the baby in the incubator, his dad snapped a few photos — and then they realized the newborn was having trouble breathing.

The staff at LewisGale Medical Center whisked the baby from the delivery room and explained to his mom, Randi Scott, they were going to take a closer look at him. Within 10 minutes, staffers returned to tell her that her son’s right lung had collapsed and he would need to be transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, about six miles away.

At that time, in October 2020, LewisGale did not have a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) to treat Scott’s son, Sawyer.

Scott spent moments saying goodbye to her new baby before he left with a medical team and was rushed to Roanoke, an anxious journey of about 20 minutes — if traffic cooperates.

“All I could do was cry and think, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m going to lose my baby and I’m not even going to be there to see him,’” she said.

Numerous mothers who delivered their babies at LewisGale in Salem have faced the same situation. Since 2011, the hospital has sought approval from the state to open its own NICU, and each time its request was denied.

In Virginia, certain health services must negotiate a dense bureaucratic approval process in order to expand or open facilities, including NICUs. Providers must prove to a state regulatory body that their community needs the services. This can be based on population and access to medical care in the area.

For many years, the state ruled that LewisGale did not meet the requirements for a NICU because of Carilion’s nearby 60-bassinet unit.

A protracted series of bureaucratic and political wrangling occurred in Richmond. Carilion Clinic, LewisGale’s closest medical competitor, initially opposed approval of another NICU, but dropped that stance in 2020.

Then, in early November, state health department commissioner Norman Oliver issued LewisGale a certificate of public need that will allow the hospital to open its own NICU and serve newborns who need its services.

Oliver, in granting the certificate, said the status quo was no longer acceptable.

“Approval of the project would reduce the frequency of unnecessary, disruptive and risky transport of certain pregnant women and infants that may be reasonably cared for at LewisGale Medical Center if the project would be approved,” he said.

Dr. John Harding, an obstetrician-gynecologist at LewisGale, said the need has always been present.

“It’s hard to separate a mom and a baby when a baby has to go to the NICU,” Harding said. “It’s hard to look a patient in the eye and say it. I’ve come to tears at these meetings.”

LewisGale CEO Lance Jones said the NICU will be a part of ongoing renovations in the labor and delivery unit. Construction will start early next year and the NICU could be up and running as soon as fall 2022.

The hospital plans to have six bassinets in the unit and staff that will be ready to handle lower levels of care. If a baby needs more intensive, life-saving measures, they will still be transported to Roanoke Memorial or another facility. But Harding said the NICU will also allow the staff to better stabilize infants before they leave for a different hospital.

LewisGale has delivered more than 1,100 babies so far this year and is on track to break its record.

Harding said the labor and delivery unit’s renovations have made it a destination for mothers in the region. New birthing tubs and suites, the ability to use laughing gas during delivery and a new midwife practice have attracted more patients.

Scott, who lives about 40 miles away in Natural Bridge, specifically selected LewisGale after hearing about great experiences her friends had there. Her nearest hospital, Carilion Rockbridge Community Hospital in Lexington, stopped delivering babies years ago. All of Scott’s other options were also an hour away.

Scott, and her husband Austin, visited their son Sawyer at Roanoke Memorial the day after he was born. But due to COVID-19 precautions, only one of them could enter the NICU at a time.

Sawyer was Austin’s first baby and he video-called his wife when he held the boy in the NICU, asking whether he was doing it correctly, she said. The two of them drove from Natural Bridge to Roanoke twice a day to spend time with their son.

Sawyer stayed in the hospital for three days before coming home. He’s now a happy and healthy one-year-old.

Scott said her experience with the staff at LewisGale was perfect and she’s thrilled the hospital will now have NICU services available.

“No mother should ever have to go through delivering their child and then not even get to spend time with them,” she said. “After having a baby, you’re emotional anyway, but it definitely made it 100 times worse. It was devastating.”

