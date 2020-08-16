Lexington council narrows options for new Stonewall Jackson cemetery name

Letter after letter took up for a lost cause.
“Y’all need to leave our history alone.”
“The Lexington I knew has ‘Gone With the Wind.’ ”
“Learn your history and do not overshadow Lee and Jackson with political correctness.”
The authors of those letters — which were all read aloud by members of the Lexington City Council during an August meeting streamed on Facebook Live — were protesting a moot point. The council had already voted unanimously in the early hours of July 3 to change the name of Stonewall Jackson Memorial Cemetery.
“What do we want Lexington to be about? How can we lift up all citizens, especially our brothers and sisters of color, in our community?” Mayor Frank Friedman asked just before that vote was taken.
For the past two meetings, council members have been focused on determining what the new name will be. Four options have been put forward: Lexington Memorial Cemetery, Oak Grove Cemetery of Lexington, Unity Cemetery of Lexington and Main Street Cemetery of Lexington.
The council has plans to make a selection during Thursday’s regular meeting, the idea being that an ordinance writing the choice into law could be adopted Sept. 3. Though it’s not required, a public hearing about the ordinance would be held prior to that date, Friedman said in a phone interview. The council meets at 8 p.m. Thursday, and the meeting will be webcast on the city’s Facebook page and available for later viewing on its YouTube channel.
“That’s the self-imposed goal that council has created,” Friedman said. At Thursday’s meeting, “the exciting part could be that they come up with something completely different, or maybe one of those four.”
Based on discussions that took place during the July 30 work session and the Aug. 6 meeting, “Oak Grove” appears to be the front runner. The name arises from the tidbit that an oak grove stood on that same land in the 1700s.
Most of the letters and commentary the council has received since the decision — often from outside the city limits, even from as far away as Alabama and Texas — demanded that the name be left alone.
The process was set in motion at the June 18 meeting, where more than 30 people spoke or wrote demanding that the council denounce and dispose of the city’s many monuments and place names connected to the Confederacy.
“It’s been a long time coming,” said Ely Spencer, 22, whose family has lived in Rockbridge County for five generations. Spencer, who started an online petition to remove Confederate symbols from the city that has accumulated more than 4,000 signatures, was one of the advocates who joined together to speak.
“Full credit to city council for making the decision to change the name of the cemetery and move in a direction that makes this community more welcoming to everybody,” Spencer said Friday. “It is meaningful, deciding what we celebrate in our public spaces.”
The May death in Minneapolis of George Floyd, a Black man, as a white police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck as he pleaded for air sparked protests and riots throughout the country and spurred calls to dismantle Confederate monuments, labeling them symbols of racial oppression and white supremacy.
Developments in Lexington since the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests in June suggest discomfort with the city’s many associations with the Confederacy. Lexington, like Roanoke, trends Democratic when residents vote, while the surrounding county trends Republican.
The owners of the 94-year-old Robert E. Lee Hotel announced they would change the name to “The Gin” to go with another hotel property they are renaming “The Tonic.” Carilion Clinic completed its purchase of Stonewall Jackson Hospital and announced a name change to Carilion Rockbridge Community Hospital. The Washington and Lee University faculty formally requested that trustees drop the commander of the Confederate Army from the school’s name.
The Stonewall Jackson Memorial Cemetery, with its entrance along Lexington’s Main Street, certainly holds interest for historians and Civil War buffs. Aside from serving as the final resting place for Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, his gravesite marked by a 125-year -old monument, the cemetery contains the graves of numerous Confederate officers, two Virginia governors, a poet who was the sister of Jackson’s first wife, and an accomplished post-Civil War photographer.
The cemetery wasn’t named after Jackson until 1949, when Lexington Presbyterian Church transferred ownership to the city. Because the name was set by the city council that year and the deed contains no restrictions on what the name has to be, the current city council has the power to change it.
Vice Mayor Marylin Alexander, the only Black council member, expounded further on the site’s divisive heritage in the July 30 work session. Giving an overview of a report prepared by city staff on the history of the burial ground, she said that as late as 1971, the cemetery barred Black people from being buried there.
The Lexington City Council set up an online survey to take suggestions as to what the new name could be. Of about 1,700 responses, the majority demanded the name stay the same, with some comments mocking the council’s decision, proposing names like “City Council Rot in Hell Gardens.”
“There were a lot of insults,” Dennis Ayers told his fellow council members. “It was an interesting read.”
Among the 300 respondents that answered the council’s request directly, Lexington Memorial Cemetery received the most support.
During recent meetings, several council members expressed support for adding “of Lexington” to the proposed names for the Stonewall Jackson cemetery, and deliberations turned to whether the same addition should be made to the city’s traditionally Black cemetery, Evergreen Cemetery, situated along the city’s southeastern limits.
“I would like to hear feedback from the public on the addition of ‘of Lexington’ to Evergreen Cemetery,” said Councilman Chuck Smith during the Aug. 6 session. “Considering what’s moving forward with Stonewall Jackson cemetery, it adds some inclusion in the process.”
“Before that discussion goes further, I think it is important to somehow get feedback,” Alexander said. “We need to ask how people feel.”
Regardless of whether that happens, more than one member of council liked the resonance between Oak Grove and Evergreen. “It has a living quality relating to nature. Whether you call it ‘Oak Grove of Lexington’ or just ‘Oak Grove’ and ‘Evergreen,’ I think it fits well,” said Councilwoman Leslie Straughan.
“My declaration to the whole process has been, ‘Yes, we’re moving forward, changing the name of the Stonewall Jackson cemetery,” Mayor Friedman said Friday. “Stonewall Jackson will remain interred in the cemetery. The cemetery will still be there regardless of what the name is.
“Looking to the future, my ambition is that we can do more to uplift the Black community instead of having these lines that divide us.” He hopes the city will take steps to honor the historic legacy of Black residents who made significant contributions to the community. “We need to tell the story of all the people around here and the role they played.”
“These symbols, these names, are kind of the lowest hanging fruit, when it comes to addressing the legacy of racism that’s so deeply rooted in this country,” Spencer said.
