Lexington council narrows options for new Stonewall Jackson cemetery name

“That’s the self-imposed goal that council has created,” Friedman said. At Thursday’s meeting, “the exciting part could be that they come up with something completely different, or maybe one of those four.”

Based on discussions that took place during the July 30 work session and the Aug. 6 meeting, “Oak Grove” appears to be the front runner. The name arises from the tidbit that an oak grove stood on that same land in the 1700s.

Most of the letters and commentary the council has received since the decision — often from outside the city limits, even from as far away as Alabama and Texas — demanded that the name be left alone.

The process was set in motion at the June 18 meeting, where more than 30 people spoke or wrote demanding that the council denounce and dispose of the city’s many monuments and place names connected to the Confederacy.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Ely Spencer, 22, whose family has lived in Rockbridge County for five generations. Spencer, who started an online petition to remove Confederate symbols from the city that has accumulated more than 4,000 signatures, was one of the advocates who joined together to speak.