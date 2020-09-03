Lexington council votes Stonewall Jackson cemetery name change into law

The Lexington City Council made the name change from Stonewall Jackson Memorial Cemetery to Oak Grove Cemetery official during Thursday night’s regular meeting.

With a unanimous vote, the council adopted a new law that makes the change part of the city code.

Councilman Chuck Smith, who made the first motion to adopt the ordinance, shared a statement on his thoughts on why the name needed to change.

“Its effect on tourism should be negligible. Visitors interested in Jackson don’t come for the sign, they come for the man,” he said. “Jackson owned slaves and fought for slavery … Memorializing Jackson in a Lexington city cemetery announces to everyone that the city and its residents support Jackson and what he stood and fought for.” He called that “unacceptable and indefensible.”

Before the vote, council members read letters aloud from opponents and supporters of the switch.

“It is wrong not to allow Confederate descendants to remember and honor their ancestors,” wrote Rockbridge County native Norma Longo, who suggested that the name “Oak Grove” is already in use in too many localities.