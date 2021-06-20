Liberty University grad is crowned Miss Virginia 2021

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Saturday's event was also notable for several reasons, primarily because it arrived two years after the last pageant; the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancelation of the Miss Virginia and Miss America events in 2020.

It was also the first Miss Virginia event held in Roanoke since 2017. Although the Star City was home to the pageant for more than 60 years, it relocated to Lynchburg in 2018 and 2019.

Camille Schrier was named Miss Virginia in 2019, and later that year was crowned Miss America, a title she has held ever since. In the wake of Schrier's national win, first runner up Dot Kelly ascended to serve as Miss Virginia.

Earlier in the pageant, on Friday, Ella Strickland of Warrenton was crowned Miss Virginia's Outstanding Teen 2021. She is a graduate of Kettle Run High School and plans to attend Hollins University. She also won the talent award with a musical theater performance, for a $500 prize, and her social initiative is Type 1 diabetes research and support.

Strickland's win earns her a $5,000 scholarship and a shot at being named Miss America's Outstanding Teen later this year.

The other teen finalists Friday included:

• First Runner Up: Ayana Johnson, from Piedmont, who won a $1,000 scholarship.