Libraries write new chapter during the pandemic

Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library system has closed to visitors because of the pandemic. But the coronavirus hasn’t stopped the four libraries from continuing as community centers for information and fun.
Not at all, if you ask Becky Cofflin of Christiansburg. Her young daughters – sometimes even her teenage sons – look forward to their curbside pickups of Christiansburg library’s “Take and Make” kits, creative projects that always teach something new and sometimes result in sweet treats. A chocolate treat-making kit is on the docket for Valentine’s Day week.
“We’ve made paper lanterns, superhero capes, decorated gingerbread cookies, and a paper device you turn for different patterns,” Cofflin said. “My kids go to school only four half-days a week, so they enjoy hands-on learning like this.”
More than 1,000 kits were distributed by the libraries in January alone, including at least 400 activity kits to senior citizens through the library’s Senior Connection program, Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library Director Kazim Khan said. A partnership with the Agency on Aging, the project makes kits available to senior communities and Meals on Wheels recipients.
Some folks connect with the library virtually, whether practicing reading to a live cat named Creature, listening to an author talk about her writing process, or learning knitting from a library staffer. Imaginative teens interact while playing tabletop “Dungeons and Dragons” games.
Books? The library still lends them, both electronic and paper. With the libraries’ curbside delivery system, the Cofflins and other patrons regularly check out books online and pick them up at a curbside table. They can also make new discoveries by requesting a book grab bag or asking the library staff to choose books for them.
“A fair number of folks like us to choose for them,” said Monena Hall, branch manager of the Blacksburg library. “Maybe they don’t have a computer or maybe they just don’t have time. They might say something like, ‘My son is obsessed with trucks and dinosaurs, and he’s potty training.’ So we find them 10 to 15 picture books on those subjects.”
The library system’s mission is to inform, inspire, empower and connect the people it serves, Khan said. One of library’s goals is to help children – many of whom have already missed out on a lot – stay engaged, reading and learning at a time when they can’t attend school full-time. Take-home kits are available for art, science and crafts, with new ones offered each month. MFRL Youth Services Manager Sarah Pahl said the kits were started to meet the educational needs of home-schoolers and are now available to all families.
Another popular item is the movie night kit, complete with specially curated DVDs, microwave popcorn and candy. In addition, Montgomery Floyd Regional Library offers something special for those who love learning socially distanced in the outdoors – nature backpacks.
These packs include bird guides, binoculars or magnifying glasses, and a state park pass. One type of backpack focuses on birding, the other on water quality in streams, lakes and ponds. Blacksburg residents will find their aquatic exploration backpacks keyed to the town’s 16 bronze frog statues placed along streams flowing under and along streets. All the backpacks can be checked out like books.
The pandemic has proven that when things change, no one is more capable of adapting than the MFRL staff. Libraries are increasingly social places, so there’s a void in people’s lives when libraries suddenly close their doors on book groups, story hours and group STEM projects. The libraries try to fill that gap by Zooming their stories, interactive groups and classes to the people. Or in the case of Floyd library’s Reading Ramblers group, a staffer and readers take to the road, discussing books while they walk.
Matt Nottingham and Brenda Springer have been active participants in Blacksburg library’s fiction and nonfiction book groups for years. When the book groups moved to Zoom, the couple happily joined eight to 10 fellow readers each month to virtually discuss Barbara Kingsolver’s “Unsheltered,” Sally Rooney’s “Normal People” and other books.
“It’s a chance to socialize, see other people and not be isolated,” Nottingham said.
Rachel Adams, who works at Blacksburg library, has been guiding people through bends and stretches for eight years as a certified yoga instructor. Now she Zooms a 20-minute chair yoga class to help folks rejuvenate and fight sedentary Zoom fatigue.
“Yoga is a wonderful low-impact exercise,” Adams said. “It’s a way to connect your mind and body. This is a good break for people who’ve been sitting all day and those who have limited mobility.”
Folks who want to join library activities over Zoom can call or email the host library for a password.
Because people – especially schoolchildren – without internet access are at a disadvantage, the library system purchased mobile hotspots that patrons can borrow to obtain wireless internet access. A new MFRL Mobile Unit – purchased with CARES Act funds – will soon be taking Wi-Fi connection, books, DVDs and a computer workstation to the two counties’ outlying areas.
The library also has received grants for kits and additional services from the Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library Foundation, Friends of the Library and the Floyd Library Endowment, Kahn said. Some libraries are holding outdoor book sales; the Blacksburg library will be hosting a sale in the parking lot on Feb. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.