License of Roanoke attorney revoked over financial dispute

The Virginia State Bar has revoked the license of a Roanoke attorney who secretly sold stocks belonging to deceased members of his firm.

Glenn Nelson Mackey Jr.’s troubles began with a 2015 lawsuit that claimed he concealed and converted long-overlooked stock, belonging to a trio of his past business colleagues, by quietly selling the shares after their deaths.

A Roanoke Circuit judge ordered Mackey to pay $259,000 in compensatory damages and $100,000 in punitive damages, plus about $52,000 in interest, to the three former partners’ estates.

Later, a complaint with essentially the same allegations was made to the state bar.

In an affidavit filed with the disciplinary body, Mackey consented to the revocation of his license, accepting that if the complaints were “prosecuted to a conclusion, he could not successfully defend them.”

The bar revoked Mackey’s license Thursday and ordered him to notify his clients and make arrangements for the disposition of their matters by other attorneys.

As a member of Dodson, Pence, Viar, Woodrum & Mackey, the attorney became aware in 2002 of Trigon Health Care shares that were issued to the firm. Three of its members later died, and in 2009 Mackey sold the outstanding shares without notifying the estates of his former partners.

