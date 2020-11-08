 Skip to main content
Light focuses 'Flight' theme at Moss
110820-roa-a1-mossprojections-02

George Hardebeck is illuminated by the screen of his laptop computer and projection equipment while starting Thursday’s exhibit. Hardebeck is one of about 50 artisans and technicians that created the exhibit.

 MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times

The outdoor installation “Illuminating Flight and Refuge” is being presented by the Moss Arts Center and the Institute for Creativity, Arts, and Technology (ICAT), and activates the Moss Arts Center’s 2020-21 season theme. This year, theatrical and musical projects, artists, and speakers address topics such as war survival, chosen and forced migration, and geography that disregards national and colonial borders. The outdoor project — projected on various exterior Moss Center surfaces — was created by teams of Virginia Tech faculty. There are more showings Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights this week, starting at 7 p.m.

— The Roanoke Times

