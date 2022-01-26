Light snow expected Friday evening for Roanoke region

There have been some subtle, but meaningful changes for the upcoming winter storm in Virginia, but the main concepts remain the same. The storm will produce the most snow farther away in the northeastern U.S., and there will be a more modest amount of snow dropped onto Virginia between Friday night and Saturday.

The components are still in place for the storm to come together, with the energy supporting the storm to move across Southwest Virginia Friday evening. That will only be a small component that leads to the full storm, which will blossom off the Carolina coast early Saturday morning.

That smaller component will introduce light snow into Southwest Virginia early Friday evening. After about six hours, it will no longer be a problem for the Roanoke and New River Valleys.

But a modest accumulation is expected to take shape during Friday evening, adding up to an inch or so before it finishes by daybreak Saturday. In the wake of the storm, Saturday will be windy with biting cold, as temperatures will struggle to reach the upper 20s.

Lows Saturday night will drift toward 10 degrees, meaning New River Valley locations will wake up to temperatures in the single digits on Sunday morning.

Looking beyond this Friday's storm, the next significant system comes into Virginia late Thursday or Friday (Feb 3-4). All data show a substantial warm up ahead of that storm, similar to the systems we had back in December. For now, it looks like a soaking rain with temperatures in the 40s or 50s as it goes through.

**

Forecast for the Roanoke Valley:

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 38.

Thursday night: Turning cloudy. Low 26.

Friday: Occasional light snow developing in the afternoon, perhaps briefly starting as rain, with a dusting to a coating by evening. High 36.

Friday night: Occasional light snow, ending by daybreak, then windy and cold. Total accumulation of about an inch or two. Low 20.

Saturday: Windy and cold with clouds breaking for afternoon sun. High 26. Wind chills in the teens.

Saturday night: Clear and very cold. Low around 10.

Sunday: Sunny and very dry. High 36.

Monday: Sun and clouds. Not as cold. High 44.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 48.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. High 54.