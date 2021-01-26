Limited doses of vaccine to be split between essential workers and oldest residents

Email and phone invitations to this Wednesday’s clinic went out Tuesday morning to people 75 and older who had filled out a survey expressing interest in the vaccine. Appointments filled rapidly, leaving people who missed out once again frustrated.

Morrow said the supply of vaccine is just too small for the demand. About 10,000 people are on the waiting list.

“It’s going to take a long time to get through that list,” Morrow said. “I wish I had a different answer. I can’t tell you how much I wish I had a different answer. But the reality is we have far, far more demand than we have supply. So even if your name is on the list that does not guarantee you will be vaccinated within the next few weeks.”

Morrow said they are also developing strike teams that can take the vaccine to smaller community settings that would reach people without transportation and would help address racial and ethnic disparities.

She said that as a public health official, it was concerning to see the lack of diversity at vaccination clinics held at the Berglund Center last weekend for people 65 and older.

“What I can tell you is we are very mindful of both the barriers and the understandable distrust among different segments of the population that we serve,” she said.