Linkous drops out of 12th District race days after announcing run

Less than two weeks after announcing his run, a GOP candidate has dropped out of the 12th District state House race.

Larry Linkous, 67, announced his candidacy for the seat now held by Del. Chris Hurst, D-Blacksburg, on Feb. 11. Hurst, 33, unseated Republican incumbent Joseph Yost in 2017.

In a statement released to The Roanoke Times, Linkous wrote Tuesday that he was withdrawing his candidacy for the Republican nomination.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Another Republican candidate will be stepping forward to run in the 12th, according to the statement. That candidate was not identified.

"I have received amazing support from many wonderful men and women from all across our region. This outpouring of support will always be something that I cherish," Linkous wrote.

In a brief phone interview, Linkous said his business, Linkous Auctioneers is busy right now, and he felt it was best to step away from politics.