Live election commentary and analysis from Editorial Page Editor Dwayne Yancey

7:07 p.m.:
The Associated Press has called the Senate race for Democrat Mark Warner over Republican Daniel Gade. That shouldn't surprise anyone but it's sure not like 2014, when Warner had an unexpectedly close race against Ed Gillespie. And no, I haven't seen any actual Virginia numbers yet.
7 p.m.:
Good evening! The polls in Virginia have now closed. I'll be here through the evening offering analysis of the numbers as they come in — mostly the Virginia numbers. Besides the president, a senator and members of the U.S. House, Virginians have two constitutional amendments on the ballot. Six localities are voting on whether to take down their Confederate statues, four are voting on whether to allow casinos and a few — notably Roanoke — are electing city councils. We'll surely know the outcome of those local races before we know who the presidential winner is.
First, some consumer advisories about that president race. The New York Times has this excellent rundown of which states count which votes when. Here's the essential point: Every state is different. Some states count the mail ballots first, some count them last (Alaska won't count them for another week!). If you accept the conventional wisdom that the early voting favors Joe Biden and the in-person voting favors Donald Trump, that makes a huge difference. Some have chattered about a "Red Mirage" or a "Blue Mirage" that shows an early — but ultimately unfounded — trend toward one candidate or another. Which will it be? The answer: Both, depending on which state you're talking about. The count-the-mail-ballots first states may show early trends for Biden that don't pan out; some count-the-mail-ballots last states may show early trends for Trump that don't pan out. Those effects will be magnified this year because of the surge of mail ballots and other early voting, but those of us who have followed Virginia politics well know how this works. The first places to report in Virginia in a normal year tend to be rural counties that vote heavily Republican, so Republicans often take early leads that sometimes hold up — and sometimes don't. The classic example is the 2006 U.S. Senate race where Republican George Allen led through the evening until the absentees from Arlington and Alexandria came in sometime after midnight — and then Democrat James Webb eked out a victory. That's why everybody should be wary of those early returns unless they know where they're coming from. That's what we'll focus on here tonight — those bellwether localities. I wrote about those in today's editorial "Can we project a winner tonight?"
The short version: Some of the best places to watch are Chesterfield County, because that Richmond suburb has been steadily realigning from Republican to Democratic over recent elections, so we'll look to see those trends continue, halt or reverse. Other good bellwethers are Chesapeake, Montgomery County and Virginia Beach, because all have a history of being very close. That after-midnight victory Webb pulled out over Allen in 2006 won't happen tonight, though. Under a new rule, Virginia will stop counting absentee ballots (all those early votes count as absentees) at 11 p.m. and then will resume on Wednesday -- but won't report new totals until Friday afternoon. That means we'll know something at 11 p.m. tonight (or a little after, be realistic) . . . but then won't know anything more until Friday, because Friday noon is the deadline for accepting mail ballots that were postmarked today. Let's say that again with emphasis: In Virginia, if we don't know tonight who won, we won't know until Friday. That's going to be disconcerting for a lot of people, especially where we have close races.
Stay tuned. We're in for a wild ride.
