Live updates: Bigger Picture March against racism ends peacefully at Radford University

Roanoke Times reporters Yann Ranaivo and Sam Wall and photographer David Hungate are covering the student-organized Bigger Picture March against racial inequality happening on campus Saturday afternoon at Radford University. The public university has closed the campus to the public and the news media, citing measures "implemented to regulate population density on campus to reduce potential exposure to and spread of COVID-19."
As the protest concludes, it would appear that much of the hateful and violent social media rhetoric and talks of counter protests were just that, talk. pic.twitter.com/uK05MxYCMC— Sam Wall (@SamWall12345) September 19, 2020
Protesters are currently engaging in a moment of silence. pic.twitter.com/c52d8VdoYo— Sam Wall (@SamWall12345) September 19, 2020
As the protest concludes, organizers ask those in attendance to go home and not congregate or to break social distancing rules and also to be peaceful. pic.twitter.com/tGz3EkA90p— Sam Wall (@SamWall12345) September 19, 2020
And the event has wrapped up. Might tweet a few more things out. pic.twitter.com/nEjduJkE2C— Yann Ranaivo (@YannRanaivo) September 19, 2020
Current speaker said #BlackLivesMatter isn’t just some trend, “Instagram capture.” “In this fight I challenge you to be an ally.”— Yann Ranaivo (@YannRanaivo) September 19, 2020
This guy briefly shouted at the people in the event, then left. Among other things, he shouted: “Black lives matter is f***** dead.” https://t.co/SuOBwa501Z— Yann Ranaivo (@YannRanaivo) September 19, 2020
Speaker who was just at podium spoke about incidents with police in Richmond. Spoke about getting pepper sprayed and tear gassed.— Yann Ranaivo (@YannRanaivo) September 19, 2020
A student shares his experiences dealing with racism in Radford, as well as rebuking the rhetoric he says President Donald Trump uses to divide the country. pic.twitter.com/ytVkAM1lp0— Sam Wall (@SamWall12345) September 19, 2020
A panorama view of the protest. Students and staff have made their way to the across campus and are now in front of Moffet Hall. Speakers are now addressing those in attendance. pic.twitter.com/eQcqw1FxxH— Sam Wall (@SamWall12345) September 19, 2020
Main march stopped. Main round of speeches to start. pic.twitter.com/EsTbmeBIHw— Yann Ranaivo (@YannRanaivo) September 19, 2020
Students have started walking across campus chanting “no justice no peace.” Well over 500 participants in attendance. pic.twitter.com/AKfFzhqOF8— Sam Wall (@SamWall12345) September 19, 2020
Mayor David Horton, who also works at Radford University, speaks on the lack of access to the event including the barring of the media to campus today. pic.twitter.com/DctipVaIIg— Sam Wall (@SamWall12345) September 19, 2020
I’m too far to properly identify the speakers, but one said: “We’re here for each other because we all saw George Floyd lose his life with a knee on his back.”— Yann Ranaivo (@YannRanaivo) September 19, 2020
Where students are gathering. Sorry for not being closer but again campus is closed to non-students and folks not affiliated with RU. pic.twitter.com/u9j4hWcVrI— Yann Ranaivo (@YannRanaivo) September 19, 2020
Protesters are still filing on to campus for the 4 p.m. event. Several hundred students and staff members are now on campus. pic.twitter.com/aIzuBmh9r1— Sam Wall (@SamWall12345) September 19, 2020
