Local and federal candidates appear at Back the Blue rally in Roanoke

The ballot will be headlined by the presidential race and will also feature congressional elections. Gade is challenging U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, a Democrat. Cline is seeking reelection in the 6th District, with a challenge from Democrat Nicholas Betts.

Back the Blue isn’t a new phrase but has gained new attention amid the emotional national reckoning over policing and racial justice.

Tuesday’s was the third such event held in the Roanoke Valley since July. And it was the first organized directly by candidates, although GOP contenders and officeholders were featured at prior events.

Keller said the event was pulled together to show law enforcement it has support in the community.

Stakes are high in the looming elections, he added. “We are at a critical crossroads in the life of our city, our commonwealth and our country. On Nov. 3, vote like your freedom depends on it because it does.”

Gade, an Army veteran who lost his right leg when injured in Iraq, said he’s devoted his life to service and hoped to continue that in the Senate. The political left has lost its “doggone mind,” he said, but he’s ready to be a bulwark against that, including advocating for law enforcement.