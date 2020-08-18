Local and federal candidates appear at Back the Blue rally in Roanoke

Contenders for local and federal office gathered at a rally Tuesday to voice their support for the message Back the Blue.
“They will put their lives on the line for us without even thinking,” said Peg McGuire, a GOP candidate for the Roanoke City Council who organized the event alongside fellow Republican Maynard Keller.
“Their training shows, and it’s muscle memory, they just go,” she said. “They don’t think about themselves. They think about you and saving you.”
McGuire denounced the national debate over defunding police as idiocy that would spur chaos and looting. “I’m not having that in Roanoke,” she added.
A little over 100 people turned out for Tuesday’s midday rally, which also included remarks from Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, and Daniel Gade, a GOP nominee for the U.S. Senate.
David Bowers, who's been a lifelong Democrat and is a former Roanoke mayor making a new bid for office as an independent, also made a surprise appearance after organizers said he requested a chance to speak.
Bowers faced some skeptics in the audience. As he approached the stage, one person exclaimed with dismay that he was a Democrat.
But he also got some rally-goers on their feet clapping when he averred that he didn’t want to defund police but rather reinvest in them and support the work they do.
Bowers added that his support also extended to teachers, social workers, sanitation workers and others in public service.
“All the municipal workers who, day in and day out, person to person, make this city a great All-American city,” he said.
He added he believed the underlying message that Black Lives Matter was appropriate given the nation’s history, but he doesn’t agree with the policy goals, like defunding police, that some activists are urging. Roanokers must work to pursue policies that are right for the local community, he said.
Roanoke City Republican Chair Charlie Nave said the party isn’t endorsing Bowers but noted that he is the only candidate on the ballot challenging incumbent Mayor Sherman Lea, a Democrat.
The city council elections will be on the Nov. 3 ballot after the current council voted 5-2 last year to move the races to the federal election calendar. The city races were previously held in the spring.
In addition to McGuire and Keller, six other candidates are on the ballot vying for a total of three available seats on the council: Robert Jeffrey, a Democrat; Stephanie Moon, an independent; Kiesha Preston, an independent; Peter Volosin, a Democrat; and Trish White-Boyd, a Democrat and incumbent.
Lea and Bowers are competing for mayor.
The ballot will be headlined by the presidential race and will also feature congressional elections. Gade is challenging U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, a Democrat. Cline is seeking reelection in the 6th District, with a challenge from Democrat Nicholas Betts.
Back the Blue isn’t a new phrase but has gained new attention amid the emotional national reckoning over policing and racial justice.
Tuesday’s was the third such event held in the Roanoke Valley since July. And it was the first organized directly by candidates, although GOP contenders and officeholders were featured at prior events.
Keller said the event was pulled together to show law enforcement it has support in the community.
Stakes are high in the looming elections, he added. “We are at a critical crossroads in the life of our city, our commonwealth and our country. On Nov. 3, vote like your freedom depends on it because it does.”
Gade, an Army veteran who lost his right leg when injured in Iraq, said he’s devoted his life to service and hoped to continue that in the Senate. The political left has lost its “doggone mind,” he said, but he’s ready to be a bulwark against that, including advocating for law enforcement.
“I will always serve the Constitution of the United States, and I will always, always serve you,” he said.
Tuesday’s event was held in the parking lot at SafeSide Tactical to accommodate social distancing. The gun range and retailer said it wasn’t endorsing candidates but was making its facility available to groups with a message that supported lawful gun ownership, a point Cline and others touched on in their remarks.
