Local business initiative grows in New River Valley

Over the past couple of years, a small advertisement featuring two red squirrels forming a heart with their tails has appeared at an increasing number of businesses in the New River Valley.

The rodent-themed design is the logo for NRV Homegrown, an organization that formally launched in 2019 with the general intention of bolstering support for locally-formed businesses.

A summary of their overall goal can be found in a business directory that the organization puts out each year. The “Why Local Matters” section describes local businesses as the “backbone of the economy” and as entities that are better positioned to respond to the needs of the surrounding community.

“Studies show that when you buy from an independent, locally-owned business, significantly more of your money is used to make purchases from other local businesses, service providers and farms, further strengthening the economic base of the community,” reads some of the section’s text. “Shopping locally keeps more of your money in the community near you. This means better schools, roads and emergency response teams.”

Similar initiatives to Homegrown exist elsewhere, but some of its founding members said the New River Valley program was directly inspired by a similar one in Asheville, North Carolina.

Mike Donnelly, a founding member and board member of the NRV initiative, said the group was formed by a loose group of friends, most of whom owned a small business in the region. He said they wanted to give the area’s small businesses a stronger voice in the community.

Donnelly, however, said Homegrown isn’t a dig at or a direct competitor to the retail chains that do in fact operate stores in the region—Walmart, for example.

“Our goal is to drive awareness of local businesses in the community,” he said, adding that buying at those businesses allows more local dollars to stay in the region.

In addition to its directories, Homegrown provides discount cards that can be bought online—$20 each—or at a large number of member businesses in the area. To take part, member businesses need to provide some form of discount or special deal on certain products or services to those who use the card at the establishment.

Homegrown had over 419 members as of December, each of which can be found on the program’s website at www.nrvhomegrown.org.

The cards are also sold by what the organization calls affiliates, or non-business entities such as the Kiwanis Club of Christiansburg and groups within some local school districts. Radford City Schools, for example, is an affiliate and was the first local school system to come onboard, said Lea Wall, a founding member of Homegrown and co-owner of the Wall Farm.

Half of the proceeds from the sale of each card goes back to NRV Homegrown, Wall said. The ad sales for the directories pay for the booklets, she said.

Donnelly said there is a civic element to the card sales, particularly when they’re done at the schools.

“Again, if we get a school system … if they are able to sell 1,000 cards there, that’s $10,000 that goes back to that school,” he said.

