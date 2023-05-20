Flags from more than 50 countries fluttered while music and food wafted through Elmwood Park, mashing the Roanoke Valley's many cultures into one bright and aromatic celebration during the Local Colors Festival on Saturday.

So many nations represented, paired with an estimated 8,000 or more attendees, marked a new high in participation at the decades-old event, said Lisa Spencer, Executive Director of the Local Colors nonprofit that is the festival’s namesake.

“This is our 32nd year. It started as a very small event in 1991, when there were four countries,” Spencer said. “Today is a product of that first small event. Between the vendors, parade and performances, there are close to 60 countries represented.”

A parade of nations kicked off the festival at noon. Musical acts and other performers shared Elmwood Park’s amphitheater stage until evening.

Food trucks, vendor tents and a beer garden lined the park. This was the festival’s second year back in full swing, following a coronavirus era hiatus.

“We really do have so much diversity here in Roanoke,” Spencer said. “We haven’t seen a crowd this size since even before COVID.”

As a nonprofit, Local Colors hosts other happenings throughout the year that celebrate diversity and promote inclusion, Spencer said. The festival downtown is the nonprofit’s signature event.

“When people come here from other parts of the world, there is assimilation that has to happen,” Spencer said. “But they also want to preserve their cultural heritage, and this is a way to do that.”

That the festival continues to gain traction over years, even despite a pandemic absence, proves that people want to celebrate diversity, even during times of divisiveness in the United States, Spencer said.

“Yes, we all have differences. But we also are alike in that we love food, entertainment and a good beer,” Spencer said. “It’s an event that brings people together, and breaks down those silos.”