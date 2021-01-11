Local health official urges patience until vaccine doses keep up with demand

“We really need for people to be patient, to be flexible, to be kind as we navigate these unprecedented waters. It is challenging. It is messy, but we are going to get through it and we are going to get vaccine into the arms of all who want it,” Morrow said.

Employers of workers in Phase 1b should have a point person working with the health districts to coordinate vaccines.

Rollout of the vaccine in Virginia has a multi-pronged approach. CVS and Walgreens are under a federal contract to take care of all those who live or work in long-term care, starting with nursing homes, then moving to assisted living facilities.

The federal government ships about 100,000 doses a week to Virginia, which allocates them to large health systems and the health districts.

Each local health district then determines how best to get the doses out as safely and as efficiently as possible given the characteristics and resources in its localities. Each is also rolling out different ways for people to express interest in the vaccines.

Morrow’s districts include Roanoke, Salem and Covington, and Roanoke, Botetourt, Alleghany and Craig counties. She said people can let them know they are interested by filling out a form on the website, but the districts are focused on scheduling clinics with employers and are asking individuals 75 and older to wait for vaccines through health systems and pharmacies.

