Local health officials caution against panic over new COVID variant omicron

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In response to the new variant, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky announced Monday the center is strengthening its recommendation on vaccine boosters. Individuals who are 18 years and older should get a booster shot as soon as they are eligible.

“I strongly encourage the 47 million adults who are not yet vaccinated to get vaccinated as soon as possible and to vaccinate the children and teens in their families as well because strong immunity will likely prevent serious illness,” Walensky said in a statement. “I also want to encourage people to get a COVID-19 test if they are sick. Increased testing will help us identify omicron quickly.”

As of Monday evening, there have been no confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the United States, but cases have been detected in Europe and Australia.

“I think we have to assume that it is here,” New River Health District Director Dr. Noelle Bissell said. “With global travel, it’s going to spread pretty quickly and easily.”

Bissell said she was already expecting case increases as families gather for the holidays and people stay indoors to escape the cold weather. But she said she does not expect to see the same surges the region saw last winter or with the delta variant because more people are now vaccinated.