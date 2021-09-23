Local hospitals and emergency services agencies are urging public to help combat latest COVID surge

Officials representing local hospitals and emergency services agencies came together Thursday to encourage the community to do its part to combat the latest COVID-19 surge.

During a press conference at the Berglund Center, they offered three actions community members could take to assist in their response to COVID-19 and ease the burden on frontline workers:

Get vaccinated.

Seek the appropriate level of care, meaning individuals should go to a primary care physician, urgent care or retail pharmacy if they simply need a COVID-19 test or have an illness or injury that is not life-threatening.

Continue taking precautions, such as wearing a mask and social distancing.

As a seven-hospital system with a level-one trauma center, Carilion Clinic is used to being busy, said Dr. Patrice Weiss, executive vice president and chief medical officer. But this is a new kind of busy.

"What is notable about this moment in time, however, is the amount of preventable hospitalizations that require quite frankly an inordinate amount of resources," she said.

Since July, Weiss said, Carilion has admitted 830 patients due to COVID-19, more than 80% of whom had not yet received one vaccination.