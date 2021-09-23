Local hospitals and emergency services agencies are urging public to help combat latest COVID surge

Officials representing local hospitals and emergency services agencies came together Thursday to encourage the community to do its part to combat the latest COVID-19 surge.
During a press conference at the Berglund Center, they offered three actions community members could take to assist in their response to COVID-19 and ease the burden on frontline workers:
- Get vaccinated.
- Seek the appropriate level of care, meaning individuals should go to a primary care physician, urgent care or retail pharmacy if they simply need a COVID-19 test or have an illness or injury that is not life-threatening.
- Continue taking precautions, such as wearing a mask and social distancing.
As a seven-hospital system with a level-one trauma center, Carilion Clinic is used to being busy, said Dr. Patrice Weiss, executive vice president and chief medical officer. But this is a new kind of busy.
"What is notable about this moment in time, however, is the amount of preventable hospitalizations that require quite frankly an inordinate amount of resources," she said.
Since July, Weiss said, Carilion has admitted 830 patients due to COVID-19, more than 80% of whom had not yet received one vaccination.
"It’s our job to take care of all of those who are sick, no matter the reason. And we will continue to do so," she said. "Still, it truly does break our heart to see patients who are suffering when they don’t need to be suffering."
The high patient volume related to COVID-19 also affects the ability of medical providers to care for other patients, Weiss said, many of whom delayed care during the pandemic.
With high patient volumes, hospitals in the region have recently been forced to utilize "diversion," a temporary measure in which EMS teams take incoming patients to the nearest emergency room not on diversion, allowing time to "decompress."
However, officials stressed that if another hospital is unable to take the patient or is too far away, or if multiple hospitals are on diversion, patients are taken to the most appropriate hospital regardless of diversion status.
Salem Fire-EMS Chief John Prillaman, who spoke on behalf of the region's first responders, urged people to call 911 or go to the emergency room only for critical illnesses and injuries.
An EMS agency will never refuse service, he said, but it's important to make sure medical resources are available to "patients who could be experiencing a true emergency."