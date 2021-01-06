Local hospitals report highest COVID patient counts with more expected

Virginia’s hospitals are filling with COVID-19 patients, and more are expected once those exposed to the coronavirus over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays develop serious illnesses.

“We are operating on a scalable surge model. We continue to increase and convert hospital beds for COVID patients,” said Mike Abbott, senior vice president of operations for Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, during a press briefing Wednesday.

Abbott said Carilion has enough supply and beds, but “it’s taxing our staff. As we add beds, we need to have the ability to staff those beds so folks are working longer hours or other shifts or they aren’t on the floors they usually are on.”

Abbott said Carilion is hoping the community will respond to its pleas to support the nurses, doctors and other staff by staying home, and by keeping physical distance and wearing masks when in public.

Hospitals throughout 2020 made plans for how to handle surges in COVID patients and have gathered supplies and equipment to convert units into higher levels of care. Unlike in the spring when cases first emerged and swamped some health systems, and idled health care workers could help out, the burden of the disease is high and widespread. There isn't surplus staff.