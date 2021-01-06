Local hospitals report highest COVID patient counts with more expected

Virginia’s hospitals are filling with COVID-19 patients, and more are expected once those exposed to the coronavirus over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays develop serious illnesses.
“We are operating on a scalable surge model. We continue to increase and convert hospital beds for COVID patients,” said Mike Abbott, senior vice president of operations for Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, during a press briefing Wednesday.
Abbott said Carilion has enough supply and beds, but “it’s taxing our staff. As we add beds, we need to have the ability to staff those beds so folks are working longer hours or other shifts or they aren’t on the floors they usually are on.”
Abbott said Carilion is hoping the community will respond to its pleas to support the nurses, doctors and other staff by staying home, and by keeping physical distance and wearing masks when in public.
Hospitals throughout 2020 made plans for how to handle surges in COVID patients and have gathered supplies and equipment to convert units into higher levels of care. Unlike in the spring when cases first emerged and swamped some health systems, and idled health care workers could help out, the burden of the disease is high and widespread. There isn't surplus staff.
Abbott said that's why Carilion is asking "the community to help stop the spread of this disease to keep us at this point where we have been able to keep up with it."
Dr. Paul Skolnik, chair of Carilion's department of medicine, said that the use of masks has also kept down cases of the flu.
“We are thankful for that, because our hospitals are brimming full,” he said.
Carilion is part of the Virginia Department of Health’s Near Southwest Region, which includes the Roanoke and New River valleys. The region’s hospitals each week release data on the number of COVID patients they are treating.
On Wednesday, they were treating 420 COVID patients, up 39 from a week ago. Of those patients, 87 are in intensive care units and 58 are on ventilators. Another 33 patients are suspected of having the virus but are awaiting lab confirmation. These are the highest numbers yet for the region.
Farther west, Ballad Health is reporting that each day brings its highest COVID patient count yet. On Wednesday, 357 were in its Virginia and Tennessee hospitals. The region has had 106 deaths in the past seven days.
Statewide, nearly 3,000 Virginians were in hospitals with COVID on Wednesday as every region reports its highest numbers yet, figures that continue to increase daily.
Cases increased dramatically following Thanksgiving and are expected to do so following the recent holidays.