Local revenue drop expected in Montgomery Co.

CHRISTIANSBURG — Montgomery County is anticipated to continue feeling the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic over the next year or so.

County officials this past week presented the annual preliminary revenue projections, which give the board of supervisors an early glimpse at what to expect from local funding sources.

The county’s base revenue is expected to take a hit for the fiscal year that begins this upcoming July 1.

Supervisors were told during this past week’s presentation that there is normally a base growth in undesignated revenue, money from local sources such as property and sales taxes.

The county, however, is seeing an overall reduction of approximately $1 million from those local sources, according to the figures presented.

The county still projects new revenue growth of $1.9 million — new construction and increase in consumption of goods, to name two — for the next fiscal year. But the county only anticipates an estimated $870,130 in new undesignated revenue — a figure that could at least be a few million dollars higher without the drop in base funding.

Marc Magruder, the county’s budget manager, still voiced some optimism to supervisors.