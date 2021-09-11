Long-term service gaps interfere with goals of Children's Services Act

Every year, Amy Rice stands at a wooden lectern in front of the Henry County Board of Supervisors and tries to explain the escalating costs of the Children’s Services Act.

She’s typically asking the board for more money because the cost of serving at-risk kids is always more than they anticipate. Rice, the county’s director of social services, said it gets harder every year to explain why the county should keep paying the never-ending bill.

Henry County is one of many Virginia localities seeing CSA costs skyrocket, with little ability to control, or even predict, the increases. By February, the county had spent $1.3 million in fiscal year 2021 on CSA costs, a 457% increase compared to the same period five years ago.

“They’re writing a blank check every year,” Rice said. “CSA is just this gap. We have no way to predict how many children are going to have needs or what those needs will be.”

The Children’s Services Act, legislation implemented in the 1990s, pooled state money from social services, education, behavioral health and juvenile justice. That pool of funds is used by the state and each locality to pay for services for at-risk children: kids in foster care or in private special education, or those who receive community services to avoid foster care.

