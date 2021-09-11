 Skip to main content
Long-term service gaps interfere with goals of Children's Services Act
Long-term service gaps interfere with goals of Children's Services Act

Every year, Amy Rice stands at a wooden lectern in front of the Henry County Board of Supervisors and tries to explain the escalating costs of the Children’s Services Act.

She’s typically asking the board for more money because the cost of serving at-risk kids is always more than they anticipate. Rice, the county’s director of social services, said it gets harder every year to explain why the county should keep paying the never-ending bill.

Henry County is one of many Virginia localities seeing CSA costs skyrocket, with little ability to control, or even predict, the increases. By February, the county had spent $1.3 million in fiscal year 2021 on CSA costs, a 457% increase compared to the same period five years ago.

“They’re writing a blank check every year,” Rice said. “CSA is just this gap. We have no way to predict how many children are going to have needs or what those needs will be.”

The Children’s Services Act, legislation implemented in the 1990s, pooled state money from social services, education, behavioral health and juvenile justice. That pool of funds is used by the state and each locality to pay for services for at-risk children: kids in foster care or in private special education, or those who receive community services to avoid foster care.

The services are considered sum-sufficient, which means that no matter what a child needs or how much it costs, the state and its localities are required to pay for it. Currently, more than 15,000 kids are in the program statewide.

Year after year, Virginia asks localities what they need to better care for children referred to social services. And year after year, localities respond with the same lists of struggles. But instead the state hands down new mandates focused on curbing spending in whatever area is facing the biggest cost increase at the time.

The most recent surveys, conducted by the state Office of Children’s Services, show the same service gaps as the year before: Localities struggle to find enough behavioral health counselors, and almost every region in the state is in dire need of foster care homes.

Family foster homes are one of the least expensive ways to care for children. Without them, kids are sent to more expensive therapeutic foster care homes through private agencies or to residential facilities and group homes that offer more intensive services — even if they don’t need that type of care.

The outcomes for children who are unnecessarily placed in residential facilities and group homes is bleak: They are more likely to become delinquent, post lower test scores, drop out of school and experience physical abuse while in care, according to Casey Family Programs, a national foundation focused on foster care issues.

So not only are some of Virginia’s most vulnerable children being improperly served, the state is paying more money to do it.

“At the end of those dollars are children,” Rice said. “I see children who I helped in CSA who are now on the news for criminal charges, and I just wonder what we’re doing.”

About this series

Last week: Children placed in private special education have behavior problems that many public schools are not equipped to handle. But why do many of them remain in these restrictive settings for so long?

Today:Over the years, Virginia’s child welfare policies have shifted frequently as legislators try to control cost overruns. While the state focuses on financial trends, social workers are left to apply new policies and priorities to families who don’t always fit the mold.

Next week: As the cost of serving children in Virginia has increased, localities have been forced to innovate with new programs, use funds more efficiently and fill service gaps.

Alison Graham covers Roanoke County and Salem news. She’s originally from Indianapolis and a graduate of Indiana University.

