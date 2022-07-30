 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Longtime Franklin County supervisor Mitchell dies

ROCKY MOUNT — Leland Mitchell, a veteran Franklin County Board of Supervisors member, died Saturday, the county announced.

Mitchell, a Franklin County native, began his fifth four-year term on the county board earlier this year as representative of the Snow Creek District. He was first elected in November 2005 and had run unopposed for the office in recent elections.

“Mr. Mitchell became a champion for the deployment of high-speed broadband within the rural areas of Franklin County” said Ronnie Thompson, current board chairman

Mitchel was also influential in Franklin County involvement with the Western Virginia Water Authority, securing a public system for water and wastewater utilities, the county said.

“Mitchell was a gentleman with a steadying presence on the board during the great recession, helping guide the fiscal policy of the county,” Thompson said.

Leland Mitchell

Mitchell
