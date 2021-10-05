Longtime journalist Mike Allen named Roanoke Times editorial page editor

Veteran Roanoke Valley journalist Mike Allen has been named editorial page editor of The Roanoke Times.

Allen, who has been with the newspaper since 1998, starts Monday in his new role.

Allen has been a news and features reporter over his career, covering Franklin County, Roanoke Valley courts, and for the past 12 years, arts and culture. More recently he resumed covering Franklin County while continuing to cover the arts.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Allen spent part of his high school years living in the Roanoke Valley, graduated from Virginia Tech and earned a master’s degree from Hollins University. A published author, Allen ran a quarterly fiction and poetry magazine on the side for years, which he expanded into a small publishing company.

“I’m honored almost beyond words that The Roanoke Times has chosen me to carry this torch forward. For decades, this newspaper has been a crucially necessary voice for the Roanoke Valley and Southwest Virginia. I will sustain that vital tradition. I also intend to further diversify the individual voices who speak from these editorial pages by reaching out to underrepresented communities in our region," Allen said.