Longtime Montgomery museum director is history

CHRISTIANSBURG — Not everybody does well in history class.
“I wasn’t a very good history student,” Sue Farrar said. “I couldn’t remember all those dates.”
But that didn’t stop her from writing a new chapter in the story of the Montgomery Museum of Art and History.
During her 12-year career as the institution’s executive director, Farrar, 81, has helped raise significant funds for building maintenance, established community partnerships, recruited corporate sponsors and boosted the organization’s arts offerings.
And when she departed on June 18, she left the museum on the cusp of getting a long-planned facility expansion to better preserve its extensive artifact collection.
“Under her leadership, we have really grown to capacity in this space,” curator and former board member Sherry Wyatt said. “And I really put a lot of that down to her ability to get people who know what they’re doing interested in the museum. …She really pulled us into everybody’s line of sight in a way that we never had been before.”
And that has paid off. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam recently announced a $25,000 Appalachian Regional Commission Grant to help the museum plan for its expansion.
Farrar, a Norfolk native, said she started out at the museum as a volunteer soon after she moved to Christiansburg in 2007 to be near one of her daughters. By 2009, she had served on the board of directors and was then asked to fill the recently vacated executive director position.
It was a common refrain in her life — she didn’t know exactly what to do when she started, but she was willing to try. And she brought enormous energy and her signature passion for relationship building to the task. Within two years, she was making progress.
By 2011, Farrar was spearheading a major fundraising campaign to replace the roof of the 1850s building. The effort garnered more than $60,000 for the project, and construction was completed in 2013.
In 2019, Farrar announced the opening of a museum gift shop on Main Street to help boost the organization’s revenues. Despite the challenges quickly brought by the coronavirus pandemic, the store remains in operation.
Today the museum has a staff of three, up from two. And it has hired its first full-time executive director, Casey Jenkins, to replace Farrar. The pair have been working together on the transition for the past few weeks, she said.
Bob Poff, an emeritus board member who helped found the museum in 1983, credited Farrar with boosting paid memberships. He said those increased revenues helped pay for that third staffer, Becky Novy, who oversees museum education efforts.
Farrar put in place new policies and procedures and strengthened the board, Poff said. And, under her leadership, the museum moved onto social media.
“We had none of that when she started,” Poff said. “I think she’s been an asset to the museum.”
During Farrar’s tenure, the museum has grown membership to about 300, and its annual budget has grown significantly, to about $80,000, Wyatt said.
But one of her biggest contributions is harder to quantify: Community awareness.
“So many more people are now aware of museum,” Wyatt said.
When she began volunteering in about 2003, Wyatt said the running joke was “if we had a nickel for every time somebody said, ‘Oh I didn’t know there was a museum,’ we wouldn’t need to do fundraising.
“But that happens a lot less than it used to,” she said. “We are much more involved in the community than we were 12 years ago when she first came on board, because she really understood the value of those partnerships.”
Farrar’s viewpoint was that “for the foreseeable future, we’re going to be a tiny institution,” Wyatt said. “The only way we can do this is to make friends and be a partner in the community. And she really made that happen in a way that we had never had happen before, and it’s made such a difference.”
Today the museum has ongoing joint projects with the Blacksburg Regional Art Association, New River Valley Master Gardeners, county and town government and Christiansburg Institute, which preserves the history of African American education in the county from 1866-1966.
CI and the museum recently announced a joint project to install downtown outdoor exhibits emphasizing Black history.
And there were other innovations. Wyatt said the museum had been putting together exhibits for decades, but it was Farrar who went after corporate sponsorships for them.
Her previous work running nonprofits taught her importance of constant focus on revenues, Farrar said.
She had already retired once as an executive director — in the 1990s after spending a decade running child abuse prevention services in Norfolk.
In fact, Farrar has had a number of careers. She started off as a high school Spanish teacher in Alexandria after graduating from the University of Mary Washington in 1962. Later, she dedicated herself to raising two daughters.
At the museum, Wyatt said Farrar prioritized people. She cultivated a team atmosphere, listening to ideas from the staff and volunteers, and she made space for families.
Wyatt recalled that when he was very small, her son, Eli, would crawl under the conference table during staff meetings to play with the bows on Farrar’s shoes.
For her part, Farrar said she was only successful at the museum because of a “wonderful staff and volunteers and a very strong and committed board.”