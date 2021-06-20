Longtime Montgomery museum director is history

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We had none of that when she started,” Poff said. “I think she’s been an asset to the museum.”

During Farrar’s tenure, the museum has grown membership to about 300, and its annual budget has grown significantly, to about $80,000, Wyatt said.

But one of her biggest contributions is harder to quantify: Community awareness.

“So many more people are now aware of museum,” Wyatt said.

When she began volunteering in about 2003, Wyatt said the running joke was “if we had a nickel for every time somebody said, ‘Oh I didn’t know there was a museum,’ we wouldn’t need to do fundraising.

“But that happens a lot less than it used to,” she said. “We are much more involved in the community than we were 12 years ago when she first came on board, because she really understood the value of those partnerships.”

Farrar’s viewpoint was that “for the foreseeable future, we’re going to be a tiny institution,” Wyatt said. “The only way we can do this is to make friends and be a partner in the community. And she really made that happen in a way that we had never had happen before, and it’s made such a difference.”