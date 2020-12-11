Longtime Philadelphia sportswriter, a groundbreaker in Roanoke, dies at 55

More than a quarter century has passed since John Smallwood last walked through the doors of The Roanoke Times but his persona remains larger than life for past associates.
Smallwood started at The Roanoke Times in 1990 and was the newspaper's first Black sportswriter.
Most recently a columnist for The Philadelphia Inquirer before his declining health forced an early retirement, Smallwood died Dec. 6 after a lengthy fight against cancer. He had been stricken with Hodgkin's lymphoma as a 20-year-old University of Maryland student.
"It's my birthday and I'm thankful for feeling pretty good today," Smallwood wrote on Facebook when he turned 55 on Nov. 11. "Thanks to my sister and a handy pair of clippers, I no longer look like a vagrant."
"I've been following him on Facebook and hadn't seen anything in the past two or three weeks and I was wondering how he was doing," said JoAnne Poindexter, who was the first Black journalist hired by The Roanoke Times, in 1973. Poindexter retired in 2008 but still writes a regular column for the newspaper.
"He used to come out to the house every once in a while and play cards and have dinner. He was always happy, not happy go lucky, but happy. He was always looking for a story.
"He was not just satisfied with what he was doing. He wanted to do more."
He was a jolly fellow and that only helped his rise in the profession. Before he was hired by The Philadelphia Daily News in 1994, he had worked in Rochester, New York.
He later shifted to The Philadelphia Inquirer.
While he was not from Roanoke, Smallwood quickly made connections. One of them was with Amanda Barrett, now a member of the senior leadership team with The Associated Press in New York City.
Along the way, she has worked for the Orlando Sentinel and Newsday, where she spent 10 years and became an editor. She is a 1985 graduate of Patrick Henry High School in Roanoke.
Barrett attended James Madison University until her mother became ill. She returned to Roanoke, where she accepted a job at The Roanoke Times as an editorial assistant, spending some of her time in the sports department.
"I knew they needed somebody in sports and I'm a serious sports fan," she said. "I always was because, on my dad's side of the family, I was the only girl."
She was still in Roanoke when Smallwood was hired in 1990 but was working in Orlando, Florida, when The Philadelphia Inquirer invited her for an interview years later.
"When The Philadelphia Inquirer brought me there for a job, I stayed with John," she said. "When they talked in his obit about him having a sexy voice on his answering machine, I remembered that."
When they spoke in recent years, it was about Smallwood's daughter, Ryan, a promising dancer who has won many awards on the ballet circuit.
Barrett wasn't the only Smallwood connection in Philadelphia. Along the way, another former Roanoke Times sports reporter, Keith Pompey, joined The Inquirer sports staff.
Pompey went from Roanoke to Martinsville and also had stints with papers in Valdosta, Georgia, and Myrtle Beach before landing at The Inquirer around 2005.
"I didn't know that Smallwood was six years older than me," said Pompey, who covers the Philadelphia 76ers. "I'm assuming he must have been really young when he first started at The Roanoke Times.
"I can remember going back home and reading Smallwood's stuff. He was a guy, when I was in Roanoke, that I looked up to. We were cool.
"He used to tell me, 'Relax, relax, you work too hard.' "
Pompey remembers traveling to Washington, D.C., where Temple was playing one of the men's basketball powers at the time, Georgetown or Maryland.
"He's [Smallwood] from there and so he's like a celebrity, shaking hands, kissing, doing the whole nine," Pompey said. "I'm like rushing and doing as much prewriting as I can and he's looking at me and saying, 'Man you work too hard. I've got my story already written. I've got a win column and a loss column.' "
In Smallwood's later years, he was no longer a columnist and had taken over the Villanova beat but was in such poor health that he would cover games from media rooms, where he would watch TV and get quotes after games.
In recent days, former Roanoke Times sports staffer Daniel Uthman put together a list of 20-some former Smallwood colleagues in Roanoke, including copy editor Joe Sirera, who has worked at the Greensboro News and Record for many years.
"I remember watching soccer games at my house with John because no one else watched soccer," Sirera said in an e-mail this week.
That brings up the matter of Smallwood's "beats" with The Roanoke Times. He'd cover anything in sight but he is remembered most fondly by former VMI men's basketball coach Joe Cantafio, who had Roanoke stars Damon and Ramon Williams on his teams before their 1990 graduation.
"He was such a nice guy," Cantafio says of Smallwood. "When he went to Philadelphia, I kept in touch with him for a little while; then, I hadn't talked to him in years. It shocks me that he's passed away.
"I'm so heartbroken to hear this. I would remember him as a really, really nice man. He always made you smile when he walked through the door."
