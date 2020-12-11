Longtime Philadelphia sportswriter, a groundbreaker in Roanoke, dies at 55

He was a jolly fellow and that only helped his rise in the profession. Before he was hired by The Philadelphia Daily News in 1994, he had worked in Rochester, New York.

He later shifted to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

While he was not from Roanoke, Smallwood quickly made connections. One of them was with Amanda Barrett, now a member of the senior leadership team with The Associated Press in New York City.

Along the way, she has worked for the Orlando Sentinel and Newsday, where she spent 10 years and became an editor. She is a 1985 graduate of Patrick Henry High School in Roanoke.

Barrett attended James Madison University until her mother became ill. She returned to Roanoke, where she accepted a job at The Roanoke Times as an editorial assistant, spending some of her time in the sports department.

"I knew they needed somebody in sports and I'm a serious sports fan," she said. "I always was because, on my dad's side of the family, I was the only girl."

She was still in Roanoke when Smallwood was hired in 1990 but was working in Orlando, Florida, when The Philadelphia Inquirer invited her for an interview years later.

