Longtime Roanoke journalist and volunteer George Kegley dies at 93

During his 42 years as a reporter and business editor, George Kegley amassed an array of government studies, corporate reports, files and other documents that he stacked — both precisely and precariously — high on his desk in a corner of The Roanoke Times newsroom.

The piles of paper made it hard to tell, from a distance, whether Kegley was at his desk.

In the days before voice mail, editorial assistants who were tasked with taking telephone messages for reporters had a circular, convex mirror installed above the work space to help determine his whereabouts.

A Kegley-less desk could mean he was out on an assignment. Or he could have been delivering Meals on Wheels to the elderly, helping refugees or at-risk children, working at a homeless shelter, attending a meeting of one of his historical and preservation groups, or donating yet another pint of blood at the American Red Cross.

"You could fill a book with the things he's done," former Roanoke Times reporter JoAnne Poindexter said.

Kegley, who retired from journalism in 1993 but never quit his lifelong dedication to volunteerism and philanthropy, died Wednesday night. He was 93.

"George was sort of this walking encyclopedia of everything that was going on in Roanoke," former managing editor Rich Martin said. "He was just a great resource for the newsroom to have."

His desk, Martin recalled, "looked messier than it was. Because he could always put his hands on something right away" when asked by a reporter or editor.

When he wasn't working for the newspaper, Kegley immersed himself with volunteer activities that he likened to quicksand: “The more you do, the more involved you get with the people you are working with, and the more interested you are.”

He helped establish the Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation, was a leader with the Historical Society of Western Virginia, and served as director of the Virginia History Foundation.

"I kind of feel like it's the passing of an era, because he has been the go-to person for things about history for so long," said Alison Blanton, who serves on the board of the preservation foundation.

No matter how busy Kegley might have been, he was always willing to do more. "I think the lesson we could all learn from George is to never say no," Blanton said.

Kegley was also a longtime volunteer with Meals on Wheels and the RAM House. He organized summer camps and excursions for inner city children, and was involved with helping refugees and inmates and their families.

He was a religious donor at the American Red Cross, where he became the first person in the region to contribute 50 gallons of blood, one pint at a time. Conservation was another one of his passions; Kegley served as a board member of the Western Virginia Land Trust.

A native of Wythe County, Kegley grew up on a family farm and formulated a “tremendous work ethic” early in life, his son Andy said.

Kegley worked for student newspapers in high school and at Roanoke College, from which he graduated in 1949. He took a job with The Roanoke Times at a time when it competed with a second afternoon daily, The Roanoke World-News.

“He always liked reading good words, so I think he decided to make a livelihood out of it,” Andy Kegley said. But there was much more to his life than newspapering.

“We'll never know the number of families and individuals that he touched in one way or another” through volunteer work, his son said.

At The Roanoke Times, Kegley was not known for the kind of journalism projects that consumed months and led to multi-part series. He kept his head down and worked hard, often cranking out two or three stories for the next day's edition.

“My wife would say, ‘What time are you coming home for dinner?’ ” Kegley said in a 2011 story about the newspaper's 125th anniversary. “And I'd say, ‘It depends on things that haven't happened yet.’ ”

Kegley was married to Louise F. Kegley for more than 59 years. His wife, a former journalist and well-known advocate for local history, educational and environmental groups, died in 2018 at age 85. She was a granddaughter of Junius Blair Fishburn, a longtime former owner of The Roanoke Times.

George Kegley's all-business approach to covering business, combined with a regular coat-and-tie attire, led some of his younger colleagues to assume the worse from his gruff exterior.

But once approached, in the newsroom or elsewhere, he quickly opened up to show what the pastor of his church called “a soft, squishy inside.”

“He really poured a lot of compassion and grace into the work we do in the community,” said James Armentrout of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, where Kegley taught Sunday school and chaired the Social Ministry Committee.

Despite acquiring a wealth of knowledge that transcended the many organizations he was involved with, Kegley was not one to talk about his accomplishments. “He was the embodiment of humility in a lot of ways,” Armentrout said.

After mixing work for the newspaper with service to the community for more than four decades, Kegley saw retirement as an opportunity to become a full-time volunteer — a commitment that he kept to the end.

Last year, when his health began to fail, Kegley gave up driving for the most part and began to rely on a home health care worker.

Mary Bishop, a retired Roanoke Times reporter who kept up with her former colleague, said that he quickly recruited the heath aide to drive him on his delivery route for Meals on Wheels.

“He said: ‘Let's go. We don't want to just sit around here,’” Bishop recalled.

Although he held a day job that can make journalists skeptical of many things, Kegley kept a quietly positive outlook.

“He wasn't a cynic. He probably had some cynicism in him, but he saw a lot of good,” Martin said. “And he did a lot of good.”

