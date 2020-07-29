Longtime Roanoke Valley radio voice Larry Dowdy prepares to step away from the mic

“I’ve always felt guilty about how time-consuming this job is,” he said. “Typically I’m up at 1:45 [a.m.]. Out the door by 3. In the building by 4, sometimes earlier. You’re looking for soundbites. You’re looking for things. People don’t realize the show prep, doing your homework, that goes into doing something like this.”

He and newsman Shelton banter about news and trivia, and take calls and text messages during a shift that precedes shows from Brian Kilmeade, Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity.

During the first half of Tuesday's show, Dowdy speculated that Gov. Ralph Northam’s tightening of coronavirus-related restrictions in Hampton Roads might lead the voters there to join those in central and Southwest Virginia, voting Republican in November. Dowdy played soundbites from Attorney General William Barr’s Monday hearing in front of Congress, and opined that “Barr is going to get even” with Democrats who had made the country “a laughingstock.”

In between calls and texts, they discussed an elderly man who had gone missing in Forest, only to be found in South Carolina. That sparked a conversation about such medical issues as Alzheimer’s disease. The possibility that an Apple Watch or Fitbit could help indicate whether its wearer has COVID-19 was on the agenda, too.