Looking Back: News items from The Roanoke Times & World-News from 25, 50 and 100 years ago

1995 (25 years ago)
n “A drop in student enrollment this fall has forced Radford University to make unplanned budget cuts totaling $1 million. Douglas Covington, who became president of the university this year, outlined the cuts in a letter to the staff and faculty Wednesday.”
n “Virginia Tech announced a plan Wednesday for restructuring the Virginia Cooperative Extension Service that will mean fewer administrators, a renewed emphasis on services to farmers and more reliance on technology. The plan calls for local governments to have more say in what services extension agents offer; counties would share extension specialists; and the extension would begin charging for services it has offered for free or reduced cost in the past.”
n “Get ready for faster, high-scoring games in the East Coast Hockey League this season. At least that is what league owners hope will be the result of rules changes they’ve adopted from the NHL for the 1995-96 season.”
1970 (50 years ago)
n “Virginia Gov. Linwood Holton said Sunday night the state is trying to cut through all the voluminous talk about the drug problem and ‘we are acting rather than reacting.’ He told officials of various cities of the state gathered here for the annual meeting of the Virginia Municipal League that the state’s comprehensive program will find an answer to the critical problem as surely as the seemingly impossible task of putting a man on the moon was accomplished.”
n “More than 100 reservations have been received for the first and probably only reunion of the Class of 1924 at the Old Roanoke High School, the last class graduated there before the opening of Jefferson High School, Joseph L. Baldwin, chairman of the reunion committee, said.”
n “The big leagues came to the Roanoke Valley Sunday. The Virginia Squires flew into town and met the public — some 800 strong — at the Salem-Roanoke Valley Civic Center. A week from now, next Sunday to be exact, the first major league pro game featuring a Virginia team will be played at the Civic Center when the Squires open their pre-season schedule against the Carolina Cougars.”
1920 (100 years ago)
n “Preparations are being made to start with the least possible delay the work of completing the highway between Blacksburg and Christiansburg, a distance of about eight and a half miles, according to information received in Roanoke this morning from Highway Commissioner Coleman.”
n “ ‘Christian Science is the biggest bunk ever perpetrated,’ the Rev. William A. Sunday, here for a six weeks evangelical campaign, declared in an interview this morning with a representative of The World-News. Mr. Sunday brought this out in the course of his remarks relative to ‘isms,’ the most of which he condemned.”
n “Coach Leary drove three teams of Roanoke maroons through two hours of strenuous drill today. The practice was the fastest and most encouraging that has been held since the squad arrived two weeks ago. Roanoke’s season opens Saturday when V.M.I. will be met in Lexington.”
Looking Back was compiled by The Roanoke Times newsroom manager Karen Belcher.
