Looking Back: News items from The Roanoke Times & World-News from 25, 50 and 100 years ago

“A bid of $38,650 for a new roof on the Salem-Roanoke Valley Civic Center was submitted Monday to Paul B. Mathews, Roanoke County executive officer, and William J. Paxton, city manager of Salem. The bid was from J.B. Euell Co., Richmond, Matthews said, and will provide for a new roof to be placed over the present leaky roof on the civic center.”

“Roanoke Valley added a team mascot and a lucky charm Sunday night at the Salem-Roanoke Valley Civic Center. And, the Rebs needed all the help they could muster for a 3-2 triumph over Northern division power Clinton.”

1920 (100 years ago)“The community Christmas tree has been provided by members of the Kiwanis Club and will be placed on the grounds of the Municipal Building tomorrow by members of the Rotary Club. Efforts are being made by all the community organizations to make the celebration a success and an attractive program is being prepared to be given on Christmas Eve at 7 o’clock p.m.”

“The Christmas rush of mail engulfed the local post office today. The avalanche is expected to be all the more overwhelming because people have delayed their Christmas mailing.”

“Christmas contributions will be made by the men living in the Central Y.M.C.A. dormitory to the European and Near East Relief Fund as part of their celebration of Christmas this year. Every effort will be made by the ‘Y’ to make the Association as homelike and cheerful as possible for both the members and dormitory guests.”

Looking Back was compiled by The Roanoke Times newsroom manager Karen Belcher.