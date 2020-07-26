Looking Back: News items from The Roanoke Times & World-News from 25, 50 and 100 years ago

1995 (25 years ago)
- “A Roanoke County circuit judge issued a 14-page decision Wednesday that rejects a host of constitutional challenges to Virginia’s newest get-tough-on-DUI law. Ruling in 10 drunken-driving cases, all of which were on appeal from General District Court, Judge Roy B. Willett quashed defense attorneys’ arguments that the administrative license revocation law posed double jeopardy and due process dilemmas.”
- “The national caretakers of the Blue Ridge Parkway have added their opinion to the already heated debate over proposed improvements to U.S. 221, calling for all construction to remain within the existing roadbed. In a recent letter to the Virginia Department of Transportation, superintendent Gary Everhardt concluded that a new highway would have detrimental effects on the parkway’s views and rural character.”
- “Roanoke, Salem and Blacksburg again will be featured stops when the Tour DuPont pedals through Southwest Virginia in 1996, race officials will announce today at a news conference in Atlanta. The course for next year’s Tour DuPont will not be announced until later, but it appears the Roanoke Valley will not be the site of a time trial, which was called the most important stage in the race by race officials the past two years. Instead, Roanoke will be the site of a stage finish.”
1970 (50 years ago)
- “The Mill Mountain Playhouse’s first season as a non-Equity (non union) amateur theater has been a success by almost everyone’s standards. Roanoke audiences have approved through the good crowds that have attended most performances.”
- “The number of school breakfast programs in Virginia will increase next fall when the Roanoke school system begins the program in 15 schools. The school breakfast program is administered nationally by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) and in Virginia by the Department of Education.”
- “They came by the hundreds to the Roanoke Valley Invitational Tennis Tournament again Sunday, hoping to see another classic championship match. But young David Weaver disappointed ‘em. Oh, did he ever! Weaver, who is only 20 and was third-seeded, took complete control of the match midway through the first set and won easily over second-seeded Carnis Poindexter, a four-time champion, 6-4, 6-2, 6-0, at the new Crystal Springs courts.”
1920 (100 years ago)
- “Approximately three hundred men and women of the Roanoke district, which includes thirty-eight counties west of Lynchburg, who were disabled while serving the United States in the late war will be given an opportunity to have their cases adjusted, according to T.K. Albaugh, of the Federal Board of Vocational Training, who has offices in the Strickland Building of this city.”
- “A new bank corporation to be called the Guaranty Trust and Savings Bank, with an authorized maximum capital of one million dollars will be established in Roanoke within the next two months, according to A.P. Staple, Jr.”
- “Roanoke will soon have a choice of rail and water freight routes to New York when the Richmond-New York Steamship Company begins the operation of its steamers. According to an article in the Manufacturer’s Record, this new corporation has just been chartered with a capital of a million and a quarter dollars for the purpose of running a regular line of boats between Richmond and New York.”
