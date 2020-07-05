1995 (25 years ago)
n “Virginians flocked to courthouses Wednesday to apply for concealed weapon permits under a new state law that makes it easier to legally carry hidden handguns. The Roanoke County Circuit Court clerk’s office gave out more than 180 applications for concealed weapons permits Wednesday, the first day the office was open since the law took effect.”
n “As efforts continue to have Roanoke declared a disaster area in the wake of flooding last week, city officials are hoping they can secure long-term relief for Garden City residents through a federal program that might pay for flood-proofing homes or, in the worst cases, buying them. Meanwhile, officials said rains were so heavy on an already rain-soaked Mill Mountain that hardly anything could have prevented flooding in Garden City — and that it would have occurred whether or not any of the mountain had been developed.”
n “Virginia Tech’s football team and its fans have caught an early break for the 1995 season. In a change welcomed by the Hokies, Temple University officially announced Wednesday that its Nov. 11 Big East Football Conference game with Tech has been moved to Washington’s RFK Stadium.”
1970 (50 years ago)
n “Efforts to secure sufficient funds for antipoverty programs in Pulaski and Giles counties may have become tangled in a maze of federal red tape. That’s the feeling antipoverty officials in the area appear to have.”
n “About 2,700 names have been collected on petitions in the Roanoke area calling for better treatment of prisoners of war by the government of North Vietnam. The petitions, being circulated by Sgt. 1. C. Jerry W. Meadows and his wife of Roanoke are part of a nationwide campaign to get one million signatures by July 12.”
n “Mike McFarland’s pitching and three unearned runs in the fourth inning carried Raleigh-Durham to a 5-1 Carolina League victory over Salem Sunday in the first game of a day-night doubleheader.”
1920 (100 years ago)
n “Newly decorated and beautiful and equipped with every modern convenience to make it comfortable, the Roanoke Theater opened its doors yesterday to pleasure seeking throngs after a closed period of four months. Five splendid Keith Vaudeville sets and the Pathe News Weekly played to two full houses in the afternoon and the two best houses in the history of the theater in the evening.”
n “June established a new record of births in Roanoke, according to an interesting report made public this morning by the local Health Department. The survey shows a number of unusual figures in connection with departmental activities. With a record 153 births June led all previous months, even exceeding April 1920, which was a record month, there being 145 births.”
n “Members of the Virginia State Highway Commission will arrive in Roanoke from Natural Bridge about 10:30 tomorrow morning on an automobile inspection trip of the State roads. The tour will consume eight days, starting Monday from Richmond.”
