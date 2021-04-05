Looking Back: News items from The Roanoke Times & World-News from 25, 50 and 100 years ago

1996 (25 years ago)
“Roanoke has joined a growing list of school divisions that have asked the state to participate in the Goals 2000 program, which provides federal funds for teacher training, curriculum development and educational materials. The city School Board has voted to petition the state to seek the $6.8 million that would be available next year for schools in Virginia.”
“Downtown Roanoke’s Patrick Henry Hotel faces the possibility of closing because of declining tourism and convention business, the facility’s manager said Thursday. ‘All full-service hotels in Roanoke are in danger,’ William Carder said.”
“Ali Ogelsby scored five goals and Lisa Franzino added four as Roanoke downed Lynchburg 17-13 in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference women’s lacrosse game in Salem.”
1971 (50 years ago)“Observances marking the third anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination drew a light crowd here Sunday night. About 45 persons, nearly half of them white, attended a memorial service in Lee Chapel at Washington and Lee University.”
“Chicago engineers are working on the problem of expanding Roanoke’s sewage treatment plant, said City Manager Julian Hirst after the State Water Control Board Monday called for compliance with its earlier requirements.”
“Virginia Military Institute won its first tennis match of the 1971 season here Monday, tipping Morris Harvey 6-3.”
1921 (100 years ago)“Fire, said to have been caused by spontaneous combustion early Sunday morning, swept the Sunday school room of the Greene Memorial Church, corner of Commerce Street and Church Avenue, burning the roof of this department and otherwise damaging the premises to the extent of $15,000 or $20,000. The loss is covered by insurance.”
“Today was moving day on the City Market. Everybody on the market this morning, and it appeared as if everyone in the city made a trip there sometime during the morning, were moving with all the speed possible, and in fact had to keep moving if they valued their physical appearance. One of the largest crowds ever seen on the Market was present and one policeman reported that the traffic was heavier than he had ever seen it since he had been living in Roanoke.”
“Christiansburg High School defeated Roanoke High here this afternoon by the score of 8 to 7.”
Looking Back was compiled by The Roanoke Times newsroom manager Karen Belcher.