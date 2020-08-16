Looking Back: News items from The Roanoke Times & World-News from 25, 50 and 100 years ago

1995 (25 years ago)
• “Ask residents why they like the Roanoke Valley and most will tell you they value its enduring quality of life — a low crime rate, good schools and a peaceful, prosperous lifestyle. This year those attributes vaulted Roanoke to its highest ranking since 1990 in Money magazine’s ninth annual assessment of the country’s 300 best places to live. The magazine rated the Roanoke area — Roanoke, Salem, Roanoke County and Botetourt County — No. 77 out of the 300 metropolitan statistical areas in the United States.”
• “Marion Roark has won the support of a Roanoke County teachers group in her race for the county School Board in the Catawba Magisterial District. Roark has shown strong support for education and has an impressive record of participation in school affairs and volunteer work, said Kitty Boitnott, chairwoman of the Roanoke County Education Association’s political action committee.”
• “Dominick Millner and Kathy Roberts left their respective marks on the Commonwealth Games of Virginia this summer. On Wednesday, they thanked the people who left marks on them. Millner and Roberts, who between them set four Games records, were named Citgo National Congress State Games Athletes of the year for the 1995 Commonwealth Games of Virginia.”
1970 (50 years ago)
• “Judge Ted Dalton of U.S. Western District Court Monday approved without change the Roanoke City School Board’s modified plan for school integration. That plan reinstates Lucy Addison as a high school and redraws all high school attendance lines to comply with the court’s request for maximum integration.”
• “Roanoke has been chosen as one of four pilot communities in Virginia to test a program designed to improve southern jails and prisons. The announcement was made Monday by Jim Stamper, planning director for Total Action Against Poverty (TAP). The program, incorporated under the name of Offender Aid and Restoration (OAR), will be headed by a state coordinator, Jay Worrell of Keswick.”
• “Howard Light pitched the Nor-Mel Scrappers to the state fast pitch softball championship before a large crowd (about 700) at Maher Field Sunday afternoon. Light first pitched the Scrappers to a 6-1 victory over Eastern Isles of Richlands in the semifinals. Then, he came back to hurl a three-hitter as the Scrappers won the championship over the Danville All-Stars, 5-0.”
1920 (100 years ago)
• “Banked several feet deep along the sidewalks in the business areas and packed long Jefferson Street as far as Walnut Avenue, thousands of persons this morning witnessed the street parade staged by the Hagenbeck-Wallace Shows, which appear at the Fair Grounds this afternoon and tonight.”
• “The Roanoke Theatre again played to capacity houses at yesterday’s performances furnishing its patrons with a good show. The Leonhardt Trio was by far the recipient of the most applause, while Ben Smith was also very well received.”
• “People of Southwest Virginia have a run on Fords, according to statements made here last night by a party of young men who were on their way from Columbus, Ohio, to points in Southwest Virginia with new machines. In the procession that passed through here last night there were 32 cars being taken to Chilhowie and 10 to Abingdon.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.