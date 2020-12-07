Looking Back: News items from The Roanoke Times & World-News from 25, 50 and 100 years ago

1995 (25 years ago)
“Downtown Roanoke’s culture hub, Center in the Square, is a finalist in a national competition for innovative approaches to urban revitalization. As one of 52 finalists from 25 states — and the only one from Virginia — the Center will be featured in June at a United Nations convention in Istanbul, Turkey, attended by representatives of 180 countries.”
“By 2000, you may be able to walk or cycle on an auto-free trail between the Roanoke City Market and the Blue Ridge Parkway. After months of meetings, thousands of dollars spent on consultants and a series of public workshops, boosters of linear parks in the Roanoke Valley will announce today a pilot ‘greenway’ project: a trail from downtown to Mill Mountain and on to the parkway.”
“Virginia Tech’s Cornell Brown was named Wednesday the recipient of the Dudley Award given annually to the state’s top college football player. The award came the same day Brown was named to The Associated Press’ All-American team.”
1970 (50 years ago)“Since last summer’s councilmanic election, Salem officials have been virtually silent publicly on the question of whether they are giving further consideration to the idea of a school system separate from Roanoke County. In April, Salem City Council took the first step toward creating its own school system when it filed an equity suit asking for a determination of Salem’s share in county property.”
“The Town of Vinton officially took title Monday to the Stephens property just off Walnut Avenue. Council previously had approved purchase of the property for park purposes.”
“Some sparkling plays and missed opportunities were reflected in the Roanoke Valley Rebels’ 4-4 tie with the Greensboro Generals on the Salem-Roanoke Valley Civic Center Sunday night. It was the Rebs’ fourth tough game in as many nights giving the Rebels a respectable 2-1-1 mark for the weekend.”
1920 (100 years ago)“Street news sellers will hold high revelry in the Central Y.M.C.A. gymnasium next Friday night when they will be guests of the ‘Y’ at one of the biggest entertainments of its kind the youth of Roanoke have ever seen. Between a hundred and a hundred and twenty-five newsboys will assemble at The Times Building shortly before 6:30 and march in a body to the scene of the frolic.”
“Kazim Temple has a mascot now that will always be respected. It is capable of taking care of itself against bird or beast, for it is one of the larger specimens of the well known American eagle — the golden wing variety.”
“A game with the Fincastle High School has just been arranged by the Roanoke High School Girls’ basketball team to be played on Thursday night of this week at Daleville College, it was announced this morning by Miss Martha Duerson, manager.”
Looking Back was compiled by The Roanoke Times newsroom manager Karen Belcher.
