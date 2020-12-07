Looking Back: News items from The Roanoke Times & World-News from 25, 50 and 100 years ago

“The Town of Vinton officially took title Monday to the Stephens property just off Walnut Avenue. Council previously had approved purchase of the property for park purposes.”

“Some sparkling plays and missed opportunities were reflected in the Roanoke Valley Rebels’ 4-4 tie with the Greensboro Generals on the Salem-Roanoke Valley Civic Center Sunday night. It was the Rebs’ fourth tough game in as many nights giving the Rebels a respectable 2-1-1 mark for the weekend.”

1920 (100 years ago)“Street news sellers will hold high revelry in the Central Y.M.C.A. gymnasium next Friday night when they will be guests of the ‘Y’ at one of the biggest entertainments of its kind the youth of Roanoke have ever seen. Between a hundred and a hundred and twenty-five newsboys will assemble at The Times Building shortly before 6:30 and march in a body to the scene of the frolic.”

“Kazim Temple has a mascot now that will always be respected. It is capable of taking care of itself against bird or beast, for it is one of the larger specimens of the well known American eagle — the golden wing variety.”

“A game with the Fincastle High School has just been arranged by the Roanoke High School Girls’ basketball team to be played on Thursday night of this week at Daleville College, it was announced this morning by Miss Martha Duerson, manager.”

