Looking Back: News items from The Roanoke Times & World-News from 25, 50 and 100 years ago

1995 (25 years ago)

• “Sara Lee Corp. will close its L’Eggs Products Inc. distribution center for women’s sheer hosiery in Salem, eliminating 132 jobs next July 1. The announcement came as a surprise to local officials, who were expecting Sara Lee to expand the plant’s operations and work force.”

• “For several years, residents of Old Southwest in Roanoke have watched churches tear down some of the neighborhood’s most distinctive houses and turn them into parking lots. A neighborhood organization draws the line today, when the Episcopal Diocese of Southwestern Virginia will ask the city for permission to remove two old homes on First Street Southwest so the diocese can expand its offices.”

• “The Roanoke Express trimmed its roster to 20 players by releasing defenseman Mike Larkin and forward Pete Rutili on Wednesday. The moves reduced the Express’ roster to the maximum number of players allowed under East Coast Hockey League rules.”

1970 (50 years ago)

• “Roanoke College will welcome over 400 parents for events designed to acquaint them with the school this weekend. Parents will hear an address on the State of the College by President Dr. Perry F. Kendig Saturday at 11 a.m.”