Looking Back: News items from The Roanoke Times & World-News from 25, 50 and 100 years ago

1995 (25 years ago)
• “Sara Lee Corp. will close its L’Eggs Products Inc. distribution center for women’s sheer hosiery in Salem, eliminating 132 jobs next July 1. The announcement came as a surprise to local officials, who were expecting Sara Lee to expand the plant’s operations and work force.”
• “For several years, residents of Old Southwest in Roanoke have watched churches tear down some of the neighborhood’s most distinctive houses and turn them into parking lots. A neighborhood organization draws the line today, when the Episcopal Diocese of Southwestern Virginia will ask the city for permission to remove two old homes on First Street Southwest so the diocese can expand its offices.”
• “The Roanoke Express trimmed its roster to 20 players by releasing defenseman Mike Larkin and forward Pete Rutili on Wednesday. The moves reduced the Express’ roster to the maximum number of players allowed under East Coast Hockey League rules.”
1970 (50 years ago)
• “Roanoke College will welcome over 400 parents for events designed to acquaint them with the school this weekend. Parents will hear an address on the State of the College by President Dr. Perry F. Kendig Saturday at 11 a.m.”
• “Roanoke City Council Monday reaffirmed ‘its intent to provide adequate jail and court facilities for the city of Roanoke’ but backed away from saying exactly how. The council, after an hour-and-seven-minute closed session, instructed the city attorney to prepare a resolution of commitment.”
• “Problems. That word pretty well describes what Rebel Coach Colin Kilburn endured Sunday night at the Salem-Roanoke Valley Civic Center. A half dozen Charlotte goals were the coach’s biggest headache as the Checkers skated off with a 6-1 exhibition victory over the Rebs.”
1920 (100 years ago)
• “Prospects for the organization of a Roanoke High School orchestra are being investigated by a group of high school students and faculty members and at a meeting held this afternoon plans were made to arouse interest in such an organization among the students in the Lee Junior High School as well as among those in the Senior High School.”
• “Plans are being made by the Roanoke Boy Scouts for the publication of a song book, which will contain many of the songs sung around the camp fire at Camp Powhatan last summer as well as a large collection of new compositions, it was announced this morning at Scout Headquarters.”
• “A car load of steel having arrived from Youngstown, Ohio, this morning, work on the Park Street School building will now be pushed forward as rapidly as possible, according to a statement made this morning by D.E. McQuilkin, City Superintendent of Schools, and E.M. Herringdon, contractor for the building.”
Looking Back was compiled by The Roanoke Times newsroom manager Karen Belcher.
