Looking Back: News items from The Roanoke Times & World-News from 25, 50 and 100 years ago

1996 (25 years ago)
• “Louis Farrakhan, he’s not. ‘I knew I wouldn’t get a million,’ Harold Cannaday II says of Saturday’s march in Roanoke, ‘so I thought I’d ask for a thousand men.’ News of the soft-spoken schoolteacher’s Thousand Man March is catching on. He’s hoping he’ll break 1,000 – or at least come close.”
• “The Jefferson Club is going, going and – by the end of this week – will be gone. Friday at 11 a.m., an auctioneer will begin selling every last champagne bucket, water cooler and chair used by the private dining club, which closed late last year.”
• “When cyclists in the 1996 Tour DuPont head for the mountains, they’ll also be heading for the Roanoke Valley. Officials from Medalist Sports and Cycle Roanoke Valley, Inc. announced Wednesday that Roanoke will be the finish of the Tour’s first mountain stage.”
1971 (50 years ago)
• “Another floor at the new addition to Roanoke Memorial Hospital is expected to be opened this week. William H. Flannagan, hospital administrator, said Sunday that the fifth floor of the addition should be opened about the middle of the week. The floor will be used for surgery.”
• “A preliminary plan for rebuilding Botetourt County’s burned courthouse received less-than-enthusiastic support Monday from the county’s officials. The plans, drawn by the Lynchburg architectural firm of Hinnant, Addison and Hinnant, provide for three floors plus a basement in the rebuilt courthouse.”
• “Virginia Tech and Roanoke College will enjoy winning basketball weeks, according to the Times cage writers. Tech is favored to win at Tampa, West Virginia and Clemson while the Maroons are picked to defeat Randolph Macon in a home game, Hampden-Sydney on the road and Old Dominion at home.”
1921 (100 years ago)
• “Roanoke can well boast of the local talent appearing in the Jack X. Lewis Players offering of their Anniversary Week bill at the Jefferson Theatre this week, the old, old story, that will live as long as there is a stage – ‘Human Hearts.’”
• “Rumors that have been prevalent upon the streets of the city for the last few days that operations in the East End shops of the Norfolk & Western railway would be suspended for an indefinite time were declared groundless this morning by officials of the company.”
• “The V.P.I. Junior Varsity basketball quint wound up its tour of the Eastern section of Virginia here today by defeating Fishburne Military Academy 42 to 26.”
Looking Back was compiled by The Roanoke Times newsroom manager Karen Belcher.