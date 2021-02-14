Looking Back: News items from The Roanoke Times & World-News from 25, 50 and 100 years ago

1996 (25 years ago)

• “Louis Farrakhan, he’s not. ‘I knew I wouldn’t get a million,’ Harold Cannaday II says of Saturday’s march in Roanoke, ‘so I thought I’d ask for a thousand men.’ News of the soft-spoken schoolteacher’s Thousand Man March is catching on. He’s hoping he’ll break 1,000 – or at least come close.”

• “The Jefferson Club is going, going and – by the end of this week – will be gone. Friday at 11 a.m., an auctioneer will begin selling every last champagne bucket, water cooler and chair used by the private dining club, which closed late last year.”

• “When cyclists in the 1996 Tour DuPont head for the mountains, they’ll also be heading for the Roanoke Valley. Officials from Medalist Sports and Cycle Roanoke Valley, Inc. announced Wednesday that Roanoke will be the finish of the Tour’s first mountain stage.”

1971 (50 years ago)

• “Another floor at the new addition to Roanoke Memorial Hospital is expected to be opened this week. William H. Flannagan, hospital administrator, said Sunday that the fifth floor of the addition should be opened about the middle of the week. The floor will be used for surgery.”