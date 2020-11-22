Looking Back: News items from The Roanoke Times & World-News from 25, 50 and 100 years ago

1995 (25 years ago)
• “A hillside home in Montgomery County has been cited as one of the state’s best new architectural works in the annual competition of the Virginia Society of the American Institute of Architects. The award-winning home is the creation of Joe Mashburn, a Blacksburg architect and associate professor at Virginia Tech, and his wife, Julia Mashburn, whose degree is in art and interior design. The house they designed is their own home.”
• “A coalition of Southside Virginia legislators — along with the Smith Mountain Lake Association and others — filed suit Wednesday against the city of Virginia Beach to block the proposed Lake Gaston pipeline. The suit stems from a 1992 bill passed by the General Assembly that contained an amendment for Virginia Beach’s withdrawal of water from the Roanoke River basin.”
• “Given the setting and stakes, Virginia Tech’s 36-29 victory over Virginia on Saturday is certain to be remembered as one of the greatest comebacks in Hokies history. It wasn’t the biggest comeback in school history, at least from a statistical standpoint. That occurred in 1982, when the Hokies rallied from a 21-point deficit to beat Duke 22-21 on a two-point conversion with 33 seconds left.”
1970 (50 years ago)
• “When it snows in Roanoke, the city’s department of public works has two full-time jobs: plowing the snow and answering the telephone complaints. More snow could be plowed if fewer telephones had to be answered, says the department director, William F. Clark.”
• “Lovers of Christmas music who are shoppers in downtown Salem will get to hear the sound of Yule music along Main Street for more than two weeks after all. Monday night, Salem City Council reversed its previous stand and voted by a split 3-2 margin to permit the music to be piped over Main Street, starting Dec. 2, the date of the Christmas parade.”
• “The fourth annual Roanoke College varsity-freshman basketball game will be played at 8 o’clock tonight at the Salem-Roanoke Valley Civic Center. Admission is $1 and proceeds will help defray the expenses of filming the Roanoke college games this season.”
1920 (100 years ago)
• “Entertainment of a varied nature will mark the Thanksgiving Day activities here today. Observance of the occasion will be featured by everything from marching cadet corps to a brilliant dance in the City Auditorium this evening, which will end shortly after midnight, thus concluding one of the greatest celebrations ever taking place in the Magic City.”
• “A special train for Elks, and all others who wish to go, will run from Roanoke to Bedford City on December 5, when President-elect Warren G. Harding will deliver a memorial address at the Elks National Home in Bedford.”
• “Now that it is assured that Roanoke High and Newport News High will play for the State High School football honors, the location of the staging of the game is presenting a complex situation. Under the ruling of the Virginia High School Literary and Athletic League, the game should be in Charlottesville, but as it was pointed out by the local officials, this would mean a financial loss to both teams, as only a division of the gate receipts could be decided upon, and this would not cover the expenses of either team, whereas, if the game is staged on the grounds of one of the contestants, a large crowd of spectators might justifiably be expected.”
Looking Back was compiled by The Roanoke Times newsroom manager Karen Belcher.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.