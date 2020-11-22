Looking Back: News items from The Roanoke Times & World-News from 25, 50 and 100 years ago

• “Lovers of Christmas music who are shoppers in downtown Salem will get to hear the sound of Yule music along Main Street for more than two weeks after all. Monday night, Salem City Council reversed its previous stand and voted by a split 3-2 margin to permit the music to be piped over Main Street, starting Dec. 2, the date of the Christmas parade.”

• “The fourth annual Roanoke College varsity-freshman basketball game will be played at 8 o’clock tonight at the Salem-Roanoke Valley Civic Center. Admission is $1 and proceeds will help defray the expenses of filming the Roanoke college games this season.”

1920 (100 years ago)

• “Entertainment of a varied nature will mark the Thanksgiving Day activities here today. Observance of the occasion will be featured by everything from marching cadet corps to a brilliant dance in the City Auditorium this evening, which will end shortly after midnight, thus concluding one of the greatest celebrations ever taking place in the Magic City.”

• “A special train for Elks, and all others who wish to go, will run from Roanoke to Bedford City on December 5, when President-elect Warren G. Harding will deliver a memorial address at the Elks National Home in Bedford.”