Looking Back: News items from The Roanoke Times & World-News from 25, 50 and 100 years ago

1995 (25 years ago)
- “Each year, employees of Salem’s Maid Bess Corp. celebrate the cultural diversity that stands behind the ‘Made in the U.S.A.’ labels they sew into every garment that passes through the factory. ‘It helps create a family atmosphere,’ Dick Robers, chief operating officer, said of the company’s second annual International Day, which was Wednesday.”
- “Ah, the life of a teacher. Every summer, a couple months of blissful relaxation, swinging in a hammock and sipping lemonade. Well, not exactly, according to interviews with several Roanoke Valley public school teachers. While they do enjoy unwinding from classroom stress, many also spend considerable time furthering their professional growth, caring for their children and preparing for next year.”
- “There’s good and bad news about the performance of the Salem Avalanche on Wednesday night. First, the good news. Starting pitcher Doug Million and relievers Scott LaRock and Chris Stewart combined for a one-hitter. Now, the bad news. Salem still lost to the Wilmington Blue Rocks 2-1 in Carolina League action in front of a crowd of 2,693 at Memorial Stadium.”
1970 (50 years ago)
- “Salem City Council Monday night authorized city work forces to begin work on the first project in its proposed $4 million downtown revitalization program. It will be a small pedestrian plaza, adjacent to the new city library on West Main Street, which will include benches and plantings.”
- “There is a ‘definite and urgent need’ for improvements to Roanoke City’s sewage treatment plant that could cost up to $1.3 million, city council was told Monday. James M. Strickland Jr. of Hayes, Seay, Mattern and Mattern, Architects and Engineers, said the plant was at or over capacity. That is due in part, he said, to inadequate sludge handling facilities at the plant.”
- “The long and short of it pushed Salem past Raleigh-Durham Sunday at Salem’s Municipal Field. Four home runs, coupled with a pair of bunts, gave the Rebels a 6-3 win as the teams met for the last time this year.”
1920 (100 years ago)
- “Preliminary plans for assisting local women to register and place themselves in a position to vote in the coming presidential elections, in the event of the ratification proclamation of the 19th Amendment, were outlined to a number of women last evening at a meeting of the City Democratic Executive Committee.”
- “Directors who have been in charge of the city playgrounds at the various parks will discontinue their work August 31. The grounds were opened June 1 with A.S. Craft as superintendent and have had an unusually successful season this year. The playgrounds will not be closed at the end of the month, but the recreations will not be supervised beginning September 1.”
- “Roanoke Boosters will stop for a couple of hours at the Bluefield Fair on their Southwest Virginia tour, it was stated at the office of John Wood, who is making arrangements for the trip. They will be the guests of the Bluefield Fair Association in cooperation with the Chamber of Commerce, from whom most cordial letters of invitation were received this morning.”
