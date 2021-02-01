Looking Back: News items from The Roanoke Times & World-News from 25, 50 and 100 years ago

1996 (25 years ago)

“Roanoke children have a new reason to go to school every day: it can be profitable. Some students have won bicycles, $50 gift certificates and telephone answering machines this school year. Others have won recognition for their perfect attendance.”

“The Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority will spend $4 million in federal money to give the Lincoln Terrace public housing development the biggest upgrade of its 44-year history. Called ‘Lincoln 2000,’ the $4 million project is an effort to revitalize one of Roanoke’s oldest public housing developments.”

“For someone who never has been punctual, Susan Dunagan didn’t waste much time getting to the brink of 300 college coaching victories. Dunagan will go for No. 300 tonight at Lynchburg when her Roanoke team (13-3) meets the Hornets.” [Dunagan retired from Roanoke College in 2014 with 611 victories.]

1971 (50 years ago)“Sen. Harry F. Byrd Jr. Sunday night applauded President Nixon ‘for his endeavor to lower the American profile throughout the world’ and expressed ‘reservations’ about the administration’s proposed changes in the welfare system. Byrd was the keynote speaker at the Sunday night session of the Salvation Army Lay Leadership conference at the Hotel Roanoke.”