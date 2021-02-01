Looking Back: News items from The Roanoke Times & World-News from 25, 50 and 100 years ago

1996 (25 years ago)
“Roanoke children have a new reason to go to school every day: it can be profitable. Some students have won bicycles, $50 gift certificates and telephone answering machines this school year. Others have won recognition for their perfect attendance.”
“The Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority will spend $4 million in federal money to give the Lincoln Terrace public housing development the biggest upgrade of its 44-year history. Called ‘Lincoln 2000,’ the $4 million project is an effort to revitalize one of Roanoke’s oldest public housing developments.”
“For someone who never has been punctual, Susan Dunagan didn’t waste much time getting to the brink of 300 college coaching victories. Dunagan will go for No. 300 tonight at Lynchburg when her Roanoke team (13-3) meets the Hornets.” [Dunagan retired from Roanoke College in 2014 with 611 victories.]
1971 (50 years ago)“Sen. Harry F. Byrd Jr. Sunday night applauded President Nixon ‘for his endeavor to lower the American profile throughout the world’ and expressed ‘reservations’ about the administration’s proposed changes in the welfare system. Byrd was the keynote speaker at the Sunday night session of the Salvation Army Lay Leadership conference at the Hotel Roanoke.”
“The Fred Whitaker Co. has filed a series of questions in the U.S. District Court to be answered by a neighboring industry and its workers who have filed an air pollution case against its plant. The interrogatories ask Kenrose Manufacturing Co. and 62 of its employes to furnish information about exact values and damages they allege, witnesses to testify in the case and employes who have resigned.”
“The New Haven Blades came up with a goal in the last five seconds of play here Sunday night to tie the Roanoke Valley Rebels 3-3. The Rebs are now 1-1-2 on their northern swing.”
1921 (100 years ago) “Workmen are putting the finishing touches on the Park Theatre, Roanoke’s newest movie house, which will open its doors to the picture lovers of the city tomorrow evening at 7 o’clock.”
“Approximately two hundred gallons of boot-leg liquor is now stored in City Hall. This quantity, figured at $30 per gallon, is valued at $6,000 by hip-pocket pedlars and others engaged in the trafficking of whiskey.”
“For the second time this season the local Y.M.C.A. quint defeated the team representing Daleville College, when last night at the local gymnasium this aggregation went down to defeat by a 35 to 21 score.”
Looking Back was compiled by The Roanoke Times newsroom manager Karen Belcher.