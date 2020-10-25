Looking Back: News items from The Roanoke Times & World-News from 25, 50 and 100 years ago

• “In its meeting Monday night, Salem City Council agreed to start charging the Salem-Roanoke Valley Civic Center the commercial rate for electricity. Based on the rate the city has been charging, Salem was in effect subsidizing Roanoke County’s share of the electricity cost at the center jointly owned by Salem and the county.”

• “Salem City Council Monday night indicated it plans to move ahead with the construction of a football stadium on city property near the Salem-Roanoke Valley Civic Center. It asked City Manager William J. Paxton Jr. to get cost estimates on the grading and installation of storm drains at the stadium site northeast of the civic center on the 74-acre tract surrounding the center.”

• “Roanoke’s theatres and auditoriums offered a variety of gatherings last night seldom seen in the history of the Magic City, and all of them were well attended. Carter Glass filled the City Auditorium. Governor Sproul at the Jefferson Theatre drew such an audience that shortly after the meeting began it was impossible to get far enough into the entrance to see the speaker at all. At the Academy of Music the Belgian cellist, Maurice Dambois, delighted a house that compared favorably with that drawn by any attraction at that theatre in recent years, in spite of the political gatherings going on in the city.”