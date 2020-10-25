Looking Back: News items from The Roanoke Times & World-News from 25, 50 and 100 years ago

1995 (25 years ago)
• “In a decision that settles the controversy over a tough new drunken-driving law, the Virginia Court of Appeals has upheld the power of police to temporarily suspend the driver’s licenses of motorists charged with DUI. The seven-day license suspension law has been under attack in Virginia since shortly after it took effect Jan. 1, with lawyers in the Roanoke Valley and across the state arguing that it is unconstitutional.”
• “Norfolk Southern Corp. has gotten a greater-than-expected response to a voluntary retirement plan for its older, nonunion workers. By Wednesday morning more than half those eligible had signed up with three days remaining before the deadline.”
• “No NCAA Division 1-A football team in the country has scored more points than Virginia Tech the past two weeks. Nevertheless, any discussion concerning the 5-2 Hokies must start on the other side of the ball. It’s a simple fact that defense is the undeniable calling card of a Tech team that has ripped off five straight victories and moved within sight of the school’s first Big East Conference title.
1970 (50 years ago)
• “The Richmond Times-Dispatch and the Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk, two of Virginia’s largest newspapers, have editorially endorsed Sen Harry F. Byrd Jr. in his bid for another term in the Senate. (The Roanoke Times endorsed Byrd in an editorial appearing in its Saturday edition.)”
• “In its meeting Monday night, Salem City Council agreed to start charging the Salem-Roanoke Valley Civic Center the commercial rate for electricity. Based on the rate the city has been charging, Salem was in effect subsidizing Roanoke County’s share of the electricity cost at the center jointly owned by Salem and the county.”
• “Salem City Council Monday night indicated it plans to move ahead with the construction of a football stadium on city property near the Salem-Roanoke Valley Civic Center. It asked City Manager William J. Paxton Jr. to get cost estimates on the grading and installation of storm drains at the stadium site northeast of the civic center on the 74-acre tract surrounding the center.”
1920 (100 years ago)
• “Roanoke’s theatres and auditoriums offered a variety of gatherings last night seldom seen in the history of the Magic City, and all of them were well attended. Carter Glass filled the City Auditorium. Governor Sproul at the Jefferson Theatre drew such an audience that shortly after the meeting began it was impossible to get far enough into the entrance to see the speaker at all. At the Academy of Music the Belgian cellist, Maurice Dambois, delighted a house that compared favorably with that drawn by any attraction at that theatre in recent years, in spite of the political gatherings going on in the city.”
• “Addressing the largest political gathering ever seen in Roanoke, Senator Carter Glass, last night in the City Auditorium, denounced the opponents of the League of Nations, quoted their own utterances in proof in their inconsistent attitudes toward the compact, and eulogized Woodrow Wilson as the greatest statesman since Jefferson, declaring that he brought back from Versailles the sublimest ‘instrument of peace since the Saviour of mankind sacrificed Himself upon Calvary.’”
• “Roanoke High School’s next football game of the season will be played next Saturday at the Fair Grounds with Lynchburg High, her rivals of old. This promises to be the fastest and most interesting contest of the year, as Lynchburg always turns out an excellent team.”
